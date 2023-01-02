Caroline is good at saving, bad at planning. What should she do with her cash?

Stock markets can go up and down a couple of percentage points per day and can be up or down double-digit percentages during a given year. Over the long run, they tend to generate high single-digit returns. Individual stocks can be even more volatile and that is one reason to make sure you have a diversified portfolio of stocks. An investor should probably own at least 20 individual stocks. Mutual funds and exchange traded funds may give an investor access to hundreds or even thousands of individual stocks. Fees are important too, and unlike other products and services, paying higher investment fees may not result in a better outcome.

If Caroline wants to start putting away some money for retirement, an RRSP can be a good option. Contributions generate tax refunds and withdrawals can be taken in retirement when she may be in a lower tax bracket. She may not want to overcommit to saving for retirement if she determines she has other short- or medium-term goals like a home purchase, a wedding or something else.

She seems to have mastered the most important part of investing already. You need to spend less than you make in order to have any savings to invest.

Caroline asks about pet insurance for her new kitten. My take? Insurance companies need people to collectively pay more insurance premiums than they pay out as benefits. That is how they stay profitable and make money. So the average person buying pet insurance is going to end up paying out more than they get back, or more than they would have paid out of pocket for pet-care costs.

Certain types of insurance are more important, like life insurance if you have dependants or disability insurance while you are working. In these cases, a death or disability could be catastrophic financially. Paying to extract a tooth for a pet is less likely to make or break you. I have several different types of insurance personally and for my business, but I do not have pet insurance for my dog, for what it is worth. Disability insurance for herself is probably the most important insurance Caroline can have right now.

Results She spent more. Spending in week one: $195. Spending in week two: $531.50.

How she thinks she did The second week is not the best representation for how much Caroline usually spends. The added cost of the visit to the vet and holidays gifts increased her total spending.

Take-aways Caroline said the advice about stocks was very helpful, but she was most surprised about the advice on pet insurance.

“Jason really put things into perspective. I was ready to sign up for pet insurance now I’m definitely going to rethink things,” Caroline said.

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca