‘Exciting time’: Baskin-Robbins has a new ice cream flavour and it’s a spin on a classic

Baskin-Robbins Canada is starting off 2023 with a new ice cream flavour for customers.

Cookies ‘n Cold Brew will be the first flavour of the month for 2023 and puts a spin on the classic Cookies ‘n Cream flavour.

The new blend offers cold brew flavoured ice cream, made from real cold brew concentrate and full of cookie sandwich pieces all tied together with a delicious cookie ribbon.

“The start of a new year is such an exciting time full of opportunities,” said Natalie Joseph, spokesperson for Baskin-Robbins Canada. “This new flavour launch is just the tip of the iceberg on fun things to come as we plan on making immensely memorable moments for our guests and franchisees throughout the year.”

Related Content Baskin-Robbins opens new location in Mississauga

Also new in 2023 is order.baskinrobbins.ca, where customers can go to find a shop near them or order cakes and/or a selection of Pre-pack flavours from home using the online ordering platform.

Launched at the start of the year, the e-commerce site will allow guests to choose the cake design they want, customize their choice of cake and/or ice cream flavours, add special messages, and select their own prep and pick-up location for a simplified ordering experience.

For more info on Baskin-Robbins Canada or to order online, visit baskinrobbins.ca or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.