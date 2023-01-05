A first-timer’s guide to getting filler

I’m about as vain as any other Millennial whose coming of age was littered with photoshopped images of slender bodies and lineless, age-defying faces. And while I have a boatload of all-too-common insecurities, I’m not a particularly detail-oriented person. I haven’t spent years dissecting my face in front of the mirror, nor have I invested in complicated 12-step beauty routines — it just feels like too much work.

There’s a Miuccia Prada quote that has always resonated with me that goes something like, “She’s the girl who spends so much time on her outfit that she forgets to do her hair.” Sounds about right. I’m also a hypochondriac who only fully accepted the presence of needles into my life at the ripe old age of 37 (many a blood test has ended in me passed out cold).

All this to say, the fact that I became obsessed with injectables this year is kind of shocking to me. But something happens when a pandemic robs you of your stress-free mid-30s (OK, I don’t think that exists for anyone, but still) … it starts to show. Namely, in hollow, darkened crevices below my eyes that could only be temporarily remedied with copious layers of concealer and foundation. And laugh lines, which I’m convinced are so pleasantly named as to detract from the shock you feel when they first reveal themselves–they were suddenly there too.

And while these small changes in my face were likely imperceptible to others, they made me feel uncomfortable in my own skin. Like it wasn’t really me on the other side of that selfie camera. Dermal filler–which I’d previously brushed off as something I wouldn’t consider for fear of it making me look unnatural–became very appealing. And the fact that my high school bestie was getting married on the Amalfi Coast on Labour Day weekend seemed like the perfect opportunity to explore.

So, in late July, I headed to D Luxe Lab in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood for a consultation with Dr. Basil Hassouneh, a surgeon who specializes in nasal and facial plastic surgery. I took baby steps, visiting the clinic with a friend who was getting Botox at the same time. (He was completely relaxed as copious needles punctured his skin.)

I told Basil about my areas of concern, half expecting him to tear my whole visage apart. He didn’t. He told me to continue with those baby steps, only adding a small amount of hyaluronic acid filler under my eyes at first to ease into it. With a minimal amount of filler, I could fill the hollowness below my eyes, but also lift my cheeks slightly so that there was less sagging on my laugh lines–a loss of collagen, which comes with age, was responsible for both.

“I evaluate every person individually,” he told me. “I never want to go to a place where things look in disharmony.” Basically, I was quite far away from the overdone look I was afraid of–it was a matter of maintenance. “If you support your face early on, you don’t get to the point where you need a facelift,” Basil told me.

I was sold on the treatment pretty quickly, and while it was certainly an investment (having filler injected by a doctor will set you back upwards of $1,200 depending on the area and amount used), the effects are immediate and last up to a year, sometimes even longer.

I came back for my procedure a week later feeling calm, despite my midnight Google spiral the night before (I’ll spare you the details on the extremely rare side effect casually referred to as ’tissue death!!!’). After numbing cream was applied, Basil began injecting small amounts of hyaluronic acid under my eyes.

I’d like to think it’s scary for anyone to have a needle so close to your eyes, but the next thing I knew, I was starting to spin. We took a break, I talked myself off the hypochondriac ledge I’m so familiar with, focusing on the sunny Positano moments in my near future as two syringes were emptied into my under eye and cheeks. I left the clinic feeling like I’d been through war, and yet completely victorious over my inner doctor Google.