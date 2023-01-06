This once-forgotten seaside resort town is home to England’s most intriguing art scene

Over the course of 200 years, Margate, once Britain’s grandest seaside resort town, devolved into a purveyor of low-cost packaged vacations and then, after those disappeared, a crime-stricken symbol of poverty and decay.

Now, an arts-led rejuvenation is transforming the area back into one of England’s most alluring destinations.

The immensity of this change in fortune has surprised even those driving the shift. “If someone had told me I’d have a shop on Margate High Street that sold dog poo bags for £400, I’d never have believed them,” Luke McLean, proprietor of the eclectic art gallery Kill Me Now, tells me. The dog poo bags in question — actually, delicate ceramic sculptures — are, strangely, kind of attractive and perfectly in keeping with the gallery’s edgy, un-self-serious esthetic.

McLean, like many making their way to Margate, was priced out of London but has no regrets about the move. “Margate is a chance to do things we couldn’t do in London because we didn’t have the space. There are so many more opportunities here.”

Those opportunities are what brought curator Carl Freedman here as well. He’d operated his eponymous gallery in London for 15 years before relocating to a 10,000-square-foot space in the former Thanet Press building in 2019.

I toured Carl Freedman Gallery, also home to Europe’s largest screen-printing facility, Counter Editions, one afternoon this fall with gallery director Robert Diament, who, like so many newcomers to Margate, is captivated by the town.

“When I first moved here in 2019, I planned to be here two days a week and the rest in London where I kept a flat,” Diament explains. “After about two months, I was here full time. It speaks a lot to the community here. There are filmmakers, musicians, writers — all kinds of creative people who come from a similar way of looking at the world, but in different disciplines. Moving here has been the best thing I’ve done in my life.”

The catalyst for Margate’s arts-driven renaissance was the opening of Turner Contemporary in 2011. Named after the renowned landscape painter J.M.W. Turner, who created many of his most famous canvases here, the art gallery, housed in a series of minimalist white cubes perched at the water’s edge, has attracted nearly 4 million people since opening.

No living artist has had a bigger impact on bringing Margate back from the brink than Tracey Emin, however. Emin was brought up here but made her name in London as one of the infamous Young British Artists (YBAs). She’s creating what amounts to a one-woman Bilbao Effect in the area.

In addition to Emin’s tireless promotion of the destination and its artists, as well as her own private studio, which she plans to turn into a museum one day, she has also purchased a former Edwardian bathhouse, mortuary and children’s nursery and is turning the complex into TKE Studios, a gallery and artists’ centre.