What’s an ‘alpha city’? These are the top travel trends for 2023 — plus, five buzzy places to go this year

Budget travel used to mean an uninspiring esthetic, but now there’s a growing crop of hotels with design-y vibes and mid-range rates. For example, brands like Ennismore’s more affordable Mama Shelter are popping up around the world, offering eclectic decor, karaoke rooms, and dining spaces with live DJ sessions — but without some of the extras (say, room service) you would expect in a higher-priced hotel.

Data from Phocuswright, a U.S. travel industry research firm, shows that midscale hotel stays gained popularity last year, with price and value-for-money influencing nearly half of lodging choices.

Meanwhile, a trend report from Hotels.com reveals that travellers “are browsing luxuriously but booking affordably” and predicts that “three-star superstars” will drive travel growth this year. Globally, the Hotels.com data shows that 35 per cent of travellers plan to stay in one- to three-star hotels in 2023.

Alpha cities

The first couple years of the pandemic saw a big surge in visits to rural and outdoorsy areas, where physical distancing was easier to maintain. “But as COVID fears receded, big cities returned with a bang,” says Charuta Fadnis, senior vice-president for research and product strategy at Phocuswright. She notes that travellers still cite urban travel as a top type of destination for future trips.

Southan agrees. “Just one year on from the worst of the pandemic in the West, demand will continue to be extremely high for visiting ‘alpha cities’ such as New York, Bangkok, Dubai, Paris, Amsterdam and London,” she says. The capital of England will also “be thrust into the limelight in the spring, when King Charles III is crowned.”

Pleasure pilgrimages

The search for happiness and fulfilment has always inspired travel, but taking a pause during the pandemic has put emphasis on making every trip count even more, including experiences that offer an edgier type of personal transformation.

Travel site Booking.com, for example, predicts an uptick in demand for getaways such as psychedelic and ayahuasca wellness trips, and even retreats of a spicier nature (the company points to “erotic escapes” where travellers can explore their sexual desires). As they put it in their 2023 trends forecast: “Travel is set to take ‘mind, body and soul’ wellness to the next level in 2023 — a fully immersive, no-holds-barred approach to attaining peace and pleasure including less conventional ways to feel bliss.”

Reflecting a backlash against “doing things for the ’gram, travellers are also seeking more humble, less ostentatious experiences that tap into a reconnection with nature and creativity,” says Southan. For example, Aman recently unveiled its “Quest for Happiness“ journey through Bhutan, which features engagement with local communities, including visiting the country’s first retirement home for Buddhist monks.

DNA tourism

Data shows that visiting friends and family continues to be a big driver for travel (which also helps boost visits to bigger cities), but beyond that, holiday seekers are also keen to relive memorable trips or retrace ancestral roots. In a Booking.com survey of more than 24,000 people across 32 countries and territories, nearly 90 per cent of wannabe travellers cited nostalgic getaways on their wish list for 2023.

Pegged to that trend for familial connection and nostalgia, European destinations saw a huge influx of Canadian travellers with personal ties to the regions, Hendry notes. And as science continues to help people discover their ancestry, Southan says “DNA tourism” will continue to gain momentum.

Now trending: Where to go in 2023

Sicily, Italy

According to Google Trends data, searches for the Sicilian cities of Taormina and Noto surged in November, after the wildly popular “White Lotus” started airing its second season, set on the Italian island. It’s not surprising given the show’s dramatic footage of the turquoise Ionian Sea, smouldering Mount Etna, romantic medieval streets and frescoed villas and palazzos. (Online travel group Expedia dubs this type of TV- and film-inspired tourism “set-jetting.”)

Riviera Maya, Mexico

A steady stream of barefoot-luxe hotel openings — including the new Casa Chablé, and the forthcoming St. Regis Kanai Resort and Riviera Maya Edition at Kanai — means the Riviera Maya will “remain a firm favourite for beach holidays,” predicts Southan. Beyond new hotels, the last section of the controversial Maya Train project — which will connect Cancun to Tulum, and the Yucatan Peninsula’s resorts to archeological sites — is expected to open by the end of 2023.

Samaná, Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is one of the most popular sun destinations for Canadians, and that’s not expected to change much in 2023. What is shifting, says Hendry, is the draw of smaller cities such as Samaná and La Romana, which are served by non-stop flights from Toronto. The upscale, all-inclusive Cayo Levantado Resort, slated to open in June 2023 on a private island near Samaná Bay, is expected to draw further attention to the region.

Tokyo, Japan

“The recent reopening of Japan will mean Tokyo is back on the map,” says Southan. Spring 2023 will be the first time in three years when independent foreign tourists can enjoy the magic of the country’s cherry blossom season in real life. And among the buzzy cultural events, the legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is coming out of retirement with his first Studio Ghibli flick in a decade — reason enough for Japanese anime fans to book a ticket for the July premiere.

Cairo, Egypt

After more than a decade of hype and construction, and expected to finally open this year, the Grand Egyptian Museum — just outside of Cairo on the Giza Plateau, and next door to the Pyramids of Giza — will add a new draw to the cultural capital. With 12 exhibition halls and 100,000 artifacts (including nearly all the treasures from King Tut’s tomb), GEM is being touted as not only the “crown jewel of Egypt,” but also one of the most impressive museums the world has ever seen.