Corduroy pants are back in fashion. I tried the trend

The last time I wore corduroy, I hated it. Let me set the scene. It was my 10th-birthday party, and my mom suggested that I wear a pair of brown corduroy pants (cargo-style, complete with big pockets down the leg) and a matching jacket. I don’t even know how this ensemble got into my closet in the first place—I never would have approved. Still, I generously agreed, and paired it with an electric turquoise cotton shirt underneath. I remember feeling like I should be walking into a stuffy boardroom, when actually I was going to McBead Creations to make DIY jewellery with all my friends. The outfit is forever frozen in time, in one of my mom’s photo albums.

Needless to say, I had fully accepted that my corduroy days were over, but like so many nostalgic fashion trends of this recycling-obsessed era (*cough* leg warmers *cough*), it was not to be.

For starters, Gucci sent a few matching corduroy suits down the fall 2022 runway—a classic ’70s-inspired brown set, styled with a striped sweater vest and tie (very Dead Poet’s Society), as well as a sporty bright cobalt tracksuit-style set in collaboration with Adidas.

Also, luxury outerwear brand Moncler showed corduroy puffer coats in extra-wide-wale fabric, while cool New York brand Khaite put its money on deep chocolate corduroy suit separates. Ubiquitous It girl Hailey Bieber was papped wearing one of Khaite’s double-breasted, dark brown corduroy blazers with a white tee and baggy jeans. Not long after, her husband, Justin Bieber, was snapped in his own take on the trend—a roomy, caramel-coloured corduroy hooded sweat suit—an official confirmation that this is not going anywhere.

Of course, corduroy has been a winter staple for decades. Most corduroy is made from 100 per cent cotton, but it can be wool (although, the “wales” (its raised ridges), on wool corduroy are not as visible), or a cotton blend with wool, rayon or polyester. This typically determines the price point—the least expensive cords are a cotton-synthetic blend. Either way, it’s sturdy yet soft and warm enough for even the most frigid days thanks to its wales. The rule of thumb: The lower the wale number, the thicker the ridges on corduroy fabric will be. You’ll typically find around 11 wales per inch on most standard cords. Wide-wale elephant corduroy has 1.5 to 6 wales per inch, while pinwheel corduroy can have up to 21 wales per inch. Go ahead and impress your fashion-forward friends at dinner with this one.

Sturdy, dependable corduroy was popularized in the ’70s and became associated with the working class and the anti-establishment movement, then secured its spot as a disco-era staple (hello, bell bottoms!), alongside shaggy jackets and paisley prints. Later, influencers of the ’80s and ’90s—Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and the fictional Annie Hall—styled cords with simple yet elevated basics, showing us all how practical, and not at all kitschy, corduroy pieces can be.

“They’ve always been relevant,” says Tania Tonello, a fashion expert who styles the trends of the day on Cityline and Breakfast Television. “They just have their peaks, and they’re more trendy at times. But I think there’s always been a place for them, when styled the right way.”

So what is the right way for right now? Well, Tonello says when shopping for corduroy, you want to pay attention to the wale: a thicker wale (read: more visible ridging) may resemble the pair you wore in the early aughts, a look you may or may not want to revisit. It gives off a professor vibe, especially if worn with other academia-inspired pieces like neckties, button-down shirts and sweater vests. On the other hand, a thinner wale feels more elevated and modern, and is versatile enough for many different occasions. (From far away, the fabric can look like suede if the wale is thin enough.)

Colour-wise, Tonello recommends sticking with browns and other earthy tones for the daytime and playing with bolder colours like hot pink or indigo for evening, which gives a less traditional spin on the look. “There are some really fun colorways now that we did not see in the ‘70s,” Tonello explains.

If you’re worried that you’re going to look more KIDZ BOP than Kate Moss in your own pair of cords, Tonello advises opting for no front or back pockets to give a more elongating and timeless look. Also, avoid pleats unless you want to lean more into that retro academic feel. TL;DR: If you’re feeling tentative, opt for thinner wale cord pants with a wide or straight leg and minimal pockets. And maybe stay away from corduroy overalls, unless you’re going to a 10-year-old’s birthday party.