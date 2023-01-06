I need some new workout gear — and some motivation! Ask The Kit

I am the cliché: I’m going back to the gym this month. But I need some motivation. My old workout outfits look like I feel: tired. It’s been three years since I last geared up — what do people work out in these days?” — Laura, Port Hope

Way to go, Laura! Just drop the idea of January fitness resolutions as clichéd: doing anything good for yourself, at any time, is something to be lauded and applauded.

I used to have a lot invested in my gym bag: I went to a fancy Yorkville gym, every single day, and I spent loads on workout gear. But in that dark spring of 2020, I emptied that bag out along with everyone else, moved to a farm and invested in a good treadmill. But you know what? I still love to have great workout gear. It’s the single biggest motivator to keep moving.

There are some influencers I follow just because they prod me into moving more. Like Dominique Baker, the Ottawa-based beauty, fitness and fashion content creator and one of the most positive and enthusiastic people in my feed. Lately, she’s been sharing candidly about how her workouts have changed, and some of the personal and fitness roadblocks she’s been working through.

She needed a new workout strategy, Baker told me when I rang her for a chat. “I broke the first rule: the gym was too far away. They say pick something 10 minutes from your house, if you can.” She was also “working too hard and not resting enough, lifting too heavy, going too often.”

When she hurt herself, she started looking around and saw a woman training two other women. “They looked like they were friends, having fun, doing light weights,” Baker says. “I summoned my nerve and walked over and asked the woman if she would train me.” After all, the right personality fit and matching goals are the way to pick a trainer: you have to enjoy their company to succeed.

This began a cycle of renewal, wherein Baker reconsidered her nutrition and the wine bottles she felt she was picking up too often on her grocery runs since lockdown. She felt what she was putting in her body was disrupting her sleep, contributing to depressive symptoms and affecting her skin (“a big problem for a beauty influencer!”). So she asked her doctor for some tips, de-prioritized the wine aisle and stepped up simple cooking with fresh, unprocessed ingredients. Her trainer is pro-keto, but Baker found that too restrictive, relying instead on her own common sense.

She also found herself migrating to the women-only part of the gym, away from the meatheads with the cheesy pickup lines doing the heavy lifting and flexing. I agree so completely with this strategy: we all feel vulnerable working out, even a fitness pro like Baker, especially right now. “I get a lot of feedback from people saying gyms are intimidating. You have to find the best, and safest, environment for you.”

One of the biggest changes Baker made was returning to walking. She credits Canadian fitness expert Karen Michelle (@strongerwithkm), whose Zoom classes Baker attended during lockdown and who started a women’s walking group.

“I’ve done her in-person walks and met some great people; finding like-minded friends is a great way to motivate you,” says Baker. “But Michelle also has an online, interactive goal-setting system and a community there, too.” Baker expanded her early morning dog walks to an hour, and found her mood and productivity soared. “It’s the best way to start the day; so many ideas come to me,” she says. “You just have to dress for it: it’s cold where I live.”