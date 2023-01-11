The Golden Globes red carpet was, frankly, underwhelming, but these 10 fashion looks stood out

Until its scandal-plagued recent years, the defining characteristic of the Golden Globes ceremony was its looseness and sense of fun. A similar spirit has long infused the Globes red carpet. As the first major awards show in the circuit, stars often used the Globes to make a fashion splash — followed by ripples with lo-fi looks at the SAGs and BAFTAs — before cresting into full sartorial splendour at the Oscars.
If last night’s ceremony was any indication, the Globes are now serving a different fashion vibe. On the grey (not red) carpet, the gowns, overall, had an air of reticence — more cocktail party than premium awards show. (It likely didn’t help that fearless fashion stalwarts like Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o and Timothée Chalamet weren’t in attendance).
Still, a few looks — and celebrities — stood out. Jenna Ortega, the breakout star of “Wednesday” showed her style chops in a Gucci gown that managed to be both ethereal and disco, while “Atlanta”’s Donald Glover circumvented the traditional suit route in oversized silk Saint Laurent pyjamas. Here are our picks for the night’s 10 best looks.
Michelle Yeoh
Critic favourite and star of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — for which she won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture — Michelle Yeoh made her awards season debut in a midnight-inspired look from Armani Privé. Yeoh paired her glimmering gown with diamond accessories and a sleek hairdo, making this a classic red carpet look in any multiverse.
Angela Bassett
Decked out a silver figure-hugging dress from Pamella Roland, Angela Bassett made history by taking home Marvel’s first Golden Globe with a Best Supporting Actress win for her star turn in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie may have missed out on the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, but the “Babylon” star looked chic in a soft pastel pink Chanel gown. Perhaps the colour was a nod to Robbie’s upcoming starring role in Greta Gerwig’s buzzy “Barbie” movie?
Jenna Ortega
The breakout “Wednesday” star — a nominee for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy series — Jenna Ortega is our overall pick for Best Dressed. This cappuccino-hued Gucci gown with draping details and an exposed midriff anointed Ortega as a new red carpet sensation.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph, a Best Supporting Actress nominee for “Abbott Elementary,” wore a beautiful jewel-encrusted purple gown designed by Jason Rembert. Ralph told E!’s Laverne Cox that her daughter, Ivy Coco, styled her: “I’ve been on every best dressed list, including the New York Times and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!"
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis opted for an elegant black ensemble with a sleeveless jumpsuit and lace cape from Valentino — a far cry from her frumpy look as an IRS inspector in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Another red carpet favourite, “The Menu” star Anya Taylor-Joy wore a not-so mellow yellow column dress by Dior.
Julia Garner
“Ozark” actress Julia Garner — who won her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series — was pure glamour in a Gucci gown complete with cascading crystals.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge made a comeback with her acclaimed performance as the unfortunate Tanya in “The White Lotus” — and her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series was just as entertaining. This sparkly sequin dress is by Dolce & Gabbana.
Donald Glover
Nominated for “Atlanta,” Donald Glover embodied relaxed chic in this elegant Saint Laurent look: a sharp-shouldered jacket worn over cream silk pyjamas.
