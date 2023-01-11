The Golden Globes red carpet was, frankly, underwhelming, but these 10 fashion looks stood out

Until its scandal-plagued recent years, the defining characteristic of the Golden Globes ceremony was its looseness and sense of fun. A similar spirit has long infused the Globes red carpet. As the first major awards show in the circuit, stars often used the Globes to make a fashion splash — followed by ripples with lo-fi looks at the SAGs and BAFTAs — before cresting into full sartorial splendour at the Oscars.

If last night’s ceremony was any indication, the Globes are now serving a different fashion vibe. On the grey (not red) carpet, the gowns, overall, had an air of reticence — more cocktail party than premium awards show. (It likely didn’t help that fearless fashion stalwarts like Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o and Timothée Chalamet weren’t in attendance).

Still, a few looks — and celebrities — stood out. Jenna Ortega, the breakout star of “Wednesday” showed her style chops in a Gucci gown that managed to be both ethereal and disco, while “Atlanta”’s Donald Glover circumvented the traditional suit route in oversized silk Saint Laurent pyjamas. Here are our picks for the night’s 10 best looks.

Michelle Yeoh