How did Barcelona become the cocktail capital of Europe?

Moe Aljaff, founder of Two Schmucks, the “five-star dive bar” that placed seventh on the list, isn’t Italian but did move to Spain in 2016, after training in Norway. (Note: The day after the awards, Aljaff announced he no longer owns Two Schmucks.)

Speaking in broad strokes, all three cite similar reasons for their move to Barcelona: the climate, the tourist trade, less red tape, and lower costs than many places in Europe or the U.K., which translates into more creative freedom.

“When I said I was moving to Barcelona, a lot of people asked why, because it wasn’t really on anyone’s radar,” recalls Aljaff. “But the city was super energetic. I had a hunch it was going to be the next big thing.”

Aljaff, then 26, chose to open his bar in El Raval because the neighbourhood was lively and diverse, and had a great nightlife and drinking culture — but no modern cocktail bars. “All we needed to do was step up the level,” he says.

El Raval might not have had many craft cocktail bars at the time, but it was home to Caribbean Club and Boadas Cocktails, two legendary old-school cocktail bars that are part of the scene’s foundation.

“Barcelona is one of the few European cities with a real cocktail tradition,” says Monti. “It started in the 1930s with Boadas and lived on in the 1970s and 1980s, with places such as Dry Martini, Tandem and Gimlet. The development of a healthy bar scene is always helped by a local clientele used to drinking cocktails.”

For many, a trip to Barcelona isn’t complete without a visit to Boadas, the city’s oldest cocktail bar, where the martinis are famously “thrown,” a technique that sees bartenders stream the liquid between shakers — an Instagram-worthy spectacle that predates social media by decades. Recently, some have worried that its new owner, Simone Caporale, might mess around with the magic of this institution, but he’s on record as saying he’s interested in preserving its heritage.

Why the worry? Possibly because Sips, the bar that Caporale opened in 2021 with his partner Marc Alvarez in the trendy Esquerra de l’Eixample district, is nothing less than a total rethink of what a cocktail bar is, starting with the fact that there’s no bar in this “drinkery house.”

The cocktail prep at Sips is done on an island surrounded by guest tables, so most seats afford a pretty good view of the process. Cocktails are finished tableside, then explained to the customer, a spiel that usually includes instructions on drinking it.

The Krypta, for example, is served in what looks like a large glass egg, akin to a cone of silence — but for smells. The customer leans their head into the vessel to get a pure whiff of the fresh, sweet and herbal aroma of this gin, Calvados and kiwi cocktail.

It’s a novel concept, as are all the other drinks and the space itself. “We approached it as a blank canvas,” says Caporale. “And we both decided to start from zero in terms of drinks offered. We wanted to make sure everything was entirely new for this bar.”

This is slightly easier to do in Barcelona, which is why it’s increasingly becoming what Caporale calls a “truly international” city. That doesn’t mean the living is totally easy, though. There were plenty of early mornings and late nights involved in getting the word out that Barcelona isn’t just about tavernas with beer and tapas or gin-and-tonic bars.

“It’s kind of like when you first learn of a person and then, immediately after, you start hearing about them everywhere,” says Aljaff. “It seems like, wow, they had an overnight success, but the reality is they’ve been working their ass off for years.”

“We saw the little changes as they were happening over time,” he adds. “I think it’s time for Barcelona to be in the sunshine, because a lot of people have worked very hard to bring that city to where it is now.”

If you go

How to get there: Air Canada operates flights from Toronto to Barcelona, with non-stop options available seasonally (beginning late March).

Where to stay: Old-school martini lovers and people who want to be in the middle of the action could stay at Hotel 1898, a four-star hotel with a fascinating history that’s a two-minute walk from Boadas. Those looking to get out of the fray to a hotel with a great rooftop pool and taqueria will enjoy the Hoxton, Poblenou.

Where to dine: For a once-in-a-lifetime modernist tasting menu, with course upon course of playful dishes and unbelievable wine pairings, make a reservation at Disfrutar. And while you’re booking tables, plan a leisurely lunch at Cañete (but definitely not on the same day).

What else to do: No Barcelona cocktail crawl would be complete without a visit to Marlowe Bar (formerly Gimlet). Opened in 1979 as a shrine to the gimlet, in recent years it’s pushed the menu by incorporating unique ingredients such as white chocolate, patchouli and blue cheese. And some of the best drinks in town are at 14 De La Rosa, an impossibly charming room with spot-on, classic-inspired cocktails.

Christine Sismondo is co-author of “Cocktails, A Still Life” and an academy chair with the World’s 50 Best Bars.