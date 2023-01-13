My eyes look red and irritated. What will help? Ask The Kit

“I’m so tired of people telling me I look tired. I have some good makeup tricks for dark circles, but when they’re red and bloodshot, eye makeup just makes it look worse. Are there any tricks to fix this?” —Celeste, Toronto
This is the time of year we all want to pull the duvet up tight and sleep through the month. So indeed, why do we look so tired? Well, relentless grey skies can have that effect; it’s just not flattering out there. As to red eyes, you’re not alone. I’ve noticed my eyes getting drier and more irritated with age, not to mention allergies — don’t get me started on how they seem to blow up when you get older.
There is a new product on the market that is aimed squarely at red eyes, called Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops, from eye care company Bausch + Lomb, which has drawn attention because celebrities such as Hailey Bieber (or rather her makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, in Allure) and Brooke Shields (in Vogue), have spoken about using Lumify to whiten the whites of their eyes. I first heard about Lumify from a makeup artist who used to smuggle it over the border on trips to the States, but it has recently been approved by Health Canada.
According to the product’s press release, Lumify uses “low-dose brimonidine to selectively constrict the venules, which helps to relieve redness without limiting the flow of oxygen and reducing the likelihood of potential side effects.”
But what does that even mean? Because anything you put in your eyes should be run by a doctor, the first thing I did was reach out to an optometrist, Dr. Ekow Hughes, who practises at Squint Eyewear in Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza (he is not a spokesperson for the brand). I learned that eye doctors do not, in fact, recommend the previous generation of over-the-counter redness-reducing eye drops, which aim to shrink arterioles (or little arteries in the eye) to reduce the appearance of redness. “Optometrists in general actively dissuade patients from using Visine,” says Hughes, explaining that their overuse can cause what is called rebound redness. “If an eye drop is constricting arteries, which have a muscular lining, they become more red over time.”
By contrast, the venules that Lumify “selectively” targets to constrict are small veins. And veins, says Hughes, “are flat and wobbly blood vessels that don’t get bigger with repeated constriction.” He explains that the active ingredient in Lumify, brimonidine tartrate, was originally used in glaucoma medication, but in the very low dose used in Lumify (0.025%), it has the effect of reducing redness.
I asked Hughes why our eyes change as we get older. “Tear production goes down as you age, especially in post-menopausal women,” he says. This can lead to your eyes getting drier, but he cautions that “there are a lot of reasons someone can have dry eyes, and if it persists you should see your doctor to figure out what is going on.”
If you’re using any kind of eye drop, Hughes says you really must pay attention to the directions on the label. It’s important to wait 15 minutes after using the drops before you insert contact lenses or use other eye drops (in consultation, again, with your doctor). And don’t overuse them. “Treat it as a product to use for special occasions, parties, big meetings — not for every day,” he says. “With regular use, preservatives in any eye drop can irritate the eye.”
Makeup artists, who are of course employed for special occasions, have plenty of tricks up their sleeves to make the eyes look brighter. “It keeps someone looking bright, healthy, awake. Red eyes always make a person look sad or tired or ill, in my opinion,” says Susana Hong, Toronto editorial and celebrity makeup artist with Plutino Group, who has recently been working closely with none other than Shania Twain, at home and on the road.
Hong is pleased that Lumify is finally available in Canada (she has no affiliation with the brand). “I always had to grab a few every time I crossed the border,” she says. “It’s so nice to have a product that works within minutes, that has zero burn!” She says before Lumify, makeup artists used to rely on Visine, Rohto Z drops from Japan or the tinted “blue eye drops” that are no longer available in North America. “I remember those so well from my years on photo sets. They always felt illicit, but man they worked well.”
Beyond drops, Hong has some tips to brighten eyes with skin care and makeup. “I love an undereye mask with some hyaluronic acid in it,” she says — try putting it in the fridge first. “The coldness reduces puffiness, and the hyaluronic acid plumps up dehydrated, tired skin.”
If a client’s eyes appear especially red, Hong will use a light flesh-tone eye pencil along the waterline, such as Charlotte Tilbury Rock ’N’ Kohl eye pencil in the shade Eye Cheat. “I never use white; I find it looks too dramatic and unnatural.” She also likes to apply a little highlighter in the inner corner of the eyes, which helps “brighten up the look.”
Hong too has noticed that her own eyes, as well as that of her clients, are becoming drier and more sensitive with age. So she tries to reduce the amount of powder products around the eyes, and instead uses pencils and creams to reduce “powder particles irritating already tired, dry, sensitive eyes.” One of her favourite cream products is Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow, which can be used to draw a line like a pencil or be smudged out as a shadow. It comes in 30 colours from oyster to black and in shimmer, matte and metallic finishes. “And it locks in place and stays throughout the day.” Because repeated applications of makeup can be irritating to your eyes. And none of us needs more of that.
