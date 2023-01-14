Kirk Pickersgill takes Greta Constantine into its new era

Once upon a time, 16 years ago, designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong started Greta Constantine together. It became a special occasion staple — they dressed gala-goers, actors and wedding parties in confidence-boosting splashes of bright colour and sculptural ruffles. They staged runway shows in Toronto, Paris and New York, picked up retailers in Canada, the U.S. and the Middle East, and through it all unlocked a rare achievement: A Canadian fashion brand with longevity.

Now, the story is taking a turn. Wong has left Greta Constantine, and Pickersgill is set to steer the brand forward into a new chapter.

“It started just before the pandemic,” explains Pickersgill, a stylish figure in an electric pink turtleneck. “The brand was getting bigger and choices had to be made. Then the pandemic hit and changes had to be made, no matter what. So, we made our own decisions. My decision was to move forward and Stephen’s was to leave.”

It’s hard not to think of the pair as synonymous with the brand. But Pickersgill thinks of Greta Constantine as its own entity. “I joke that I work for her now,” he says. “It's not about him or me; it's about the house. It's about what it stands for. One day I may be gone [too], but the label continues.” He’s had time to philosophize. “It's not a sad thing, it just happens. It's like the circle of life.”

For his part, Wong is excited at the prospect of a new phase. For now, he’s working in film costume design, bringing a newfound clarity and confidence gained from the “invaluable learning experience” of being designer and co-owner at Greta Constantine.. “It’s taken up a big chunk of my life, but I’m walking away with a ton of unbelievable memories, experiences and relationships,” he says.

Pickersgill and Wong met in their 20s through the Toronto fashion community. Suzanne Boyd, editor-in-chief and publisher of Zoomer Magazine and former editor of Flare, remembers meeting Kirk at the after-hours nightclub The Twilight Zone. “It was a very inspiring place of discovery where art, street culture and style would collide,” says Boyd. “A bunch of us with fashion dreams in our heads would dress up in our ad hoc finery and go dancing from midnight to light.”

Pickersgill says he and Wong “always wanted to design together.” Pickersgill moved to Milan for a stint to work at the fashion house Dsquared, but he and Wong kept brainstorming via that early-2000s touchstone MSN Messenger, and when he came back to Toronto, the pair started Greta Constantine in 2006. “We didn't have much capital, but it was the dream. We’re both immigrants from Jamaica with a dream.”

There were ups and downs. “When we were up and coming, it was all about big designer shows and who can outdo each other. If you don't have the finances to do that, it's kind of discouraging,” says Pickersgill. Forays to show in Paris and New York “didn't really work for us.” In the end, they proved you can stay close to home and succeed. “Kirk and Stephen never forget where they are from, and they are proudly Canadian,” says Vanessa Craft, global head of lifestyle and education at TikTok Toronto, who met the duo while reporting backstage during her tenure as Elle Canada editor-in-chief. “They repped that you don’t have to look elsewhere to be relevant or respected.”

The clothes spoke for themselves, particularly the evening wear cut from a signature microfibre, an athletic fabric that can be tossed in the washing machine if the owner is brave enough. “I have always sought out Greta pieces when I want to be the energy in a room,” says Craft. “My faves are bright and bold, like an acid orange cocktail dress I wore on ET Canada.”

Vicky Milner, the president of CAFA, notes that the designs are timeless. “I know I’ll be able to wear my Greta pieces 10 or 15 years from now, and they will look just as good,” she says.