Kirk Pickersgill takes Greta Constantine into its new era

Once upon a time, 16 years ago, designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong started Greta Constantine together. It became a special occasion staple — they dressed gala-goers, actors and wedding parties in confidence-boosting splashes of bright colour and sculptural ruffles. They staged runway shows in Toronto, Paris and New York, picked up retailers in Canada, the U.S. and the Middle East, and through it all unlocked a rare achievement: A Canadian fashion brand with longevity.
Now, the story is taking a turn. Wong has left Greta Constantine, and Pickersgill is set to steer the brand forward into a new chapter.
“It started just before the pandemic,” explains Pickersgill, a stylish figure in an electric pink turtleneck. “The brand was getting bigger and choices had to be made. Then the pandemic hit and changes had to be made, no matter what. So, we made our own decisions. My decision was to move forward and Stephen’s was to leave.”
It’s hard not to think of the pair as synonymous with the brand. But Pickersgill thinks of Greta Constantine as its own entity. “I joke that I work for her now,” he says. “It's not about him or me; it's about the house. It's about what it stands for. One day I may be gone [too], but the label continues.” He’s had time to philosophize. “It's not a sad thing, it just happens. It's like the circle of life.”
For his part, Wong is excited at the prospect of a new phase. For now, he’s working in film costume design, bringing a newfound clarity and confidence gained from the “invaluable learning experience” of being designer and co-owner at Greta Constantine.. “It’s taken up a big chunk of my life, but I’m walking away with a ton of unbelievable memories, experiences and relationships,” he says.
Pickersgill and Wong met in their 20s through the Toronto fashion community. Suzanne Boyd, editor-in-chief and publisher of Zoomer Magazine and former editor of Flare, remembers meeting Kirk at the after-hours nightclub The Twilight Zone. “It was a very inspiring place of discovery where art, street culture and style would collide,” says Boyd. “A bunch of us with fashion dreams in our heads would dress up in our ad hoc finery and go dancing from midnight to light.”
Pickersgill says he and Wong “always wanted to design together.” Pickersgill moved to Milan for a stint to work at the fashion house Dsquared, but he and Wong kept brainstorming via that early-2000s touchstone MSN Messenger, and when he came back to Toronto, the pair started Greta Constantine in 2006. “We didn't have much capital, but it was the dream. We’re both immigrants from Jamaica with a dream.”
There were ups and downs. “When we were up and coming, it was all about big designer shows and who can outdo each other. If you don't have the finances to do that, it's kind of discouraging,” says Pickersgill. Forays to show in Paris and New York “didn't really work for us.” In the end, they proved you can stay close to home and succeed. “Kirk and Stephen never forget where they are from, and they are proudly Canadian,” says Vanessa Craft, global head of lifestyle and education at TikTok Toronto, who met the duo while reporting backstage during her tenure as Elle Canada editor-in-chief. “They repped that you don’t have to look elsewhere to be relevant or respected.”
The clothes spoke for themselves, particularly the evening wear cut from a signature microfibre, an athletic fabric that can be tossed in the washing machine if the owner is brave enough. “I have always sought out Greta pieces when I want to be the energy in a room,” says Craft. “My faves are bright and bold, like an acid orange cocktail dress I wore on ET Canada.”
Vicky Milner, the president of CAFA, notes that the designs are timeless. “I know I’ll be able to wear my Greta pieces 10 or 15 years from now, and they will look just as good,” she says.
“We have a client who's been wearing Greta for many years and her daughter wore Greta to her prom,” says Pickersgill fondly. This loyal community informs the age- and size-inclusive approach to design. “A person who wore Greta 16 years ago has changed her lifestyle; her body has changed. You've got to observe that, grow with that. Then the story you're telling is going to be long-lasting, with many chapters to fill.”
A few years ago, the Greta Constantine story almost ended for good. When the pandemic hit, occasions to wear special clothes evaporated. “We were getting emails from retailers every day — another one's gone,” Pickersgill recounts. “There were a lot of tears.” He had to reduce the staff from 15 to two, made masks, tried loungewear, worked on pieces for private gatherings and micro-weddings. “It was like starting the company all over again.”
In February 2021, while the world was still closed, another pivotal moment came: poet and activist Amanda Gorman on the cover of Time magazine, resplendent in sunshine-hued Greta Constantine. Pickersgill got the call on a Friday night when he was sitting at home watching Drag Race. “I dropped my pizza and I started crying.” Gorman had chosen the dress from a rack — she knew she wanted to wear yellow, the colour of hope, of happiness. Pickersgill took it as a sign. “It changed my life. It said: Go, don't look behind you. Just go forward. And I'm so proud I did.”
A-listers Viola Davis, Angela Bassett and Jennifer Hudson have become “Greta girls”; Julia Roberts wore a brilliant fuchsia dress to her most recent premiere; Canadian actors Sarah Gadon, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Amanda Brugel represent. This is important: Milner points out that such high-profile wears serve to highlight all of the design talent coming out of Canada, “elevating the industry as a whole.” But Gorman was an especially meaningful celebrity to dress, given her role as an influential voice in the aftermath of 2020’s racial reckoning.
“Once Black Lives Matter happened, it gave me the chance to actually stand up and say, I’m a Black-owned business,” says Pickersgill. “It took a while to say it, and I still hardly ever get a chance to say it. I’m never sure if it’s the right time or place to say it, and it’s like, well, why not?” He points out that he and Wong, “two guys coming from Jamaica, trying to do a collection almost 20 years ago,” could hide behind the moniker Greta Constantine, two names they both loved that weren’t their own. “It’s a struggle, but it’s a proud struggle to have. It goes back to the beginning, when it was a dream of our parents to come over to Canada. You’re living the dream.”
Going forward, Pickersgill will continue to make dreamy clothes and push the limits of the fabrics. He is experimenting with 3-D flower details that burst to life on a capelet or the sleeve of a dress.
“The end of this era of the brand is bittersweet,” says Craft. “But it’s fashion, so change is expected and part of what drives creativity. I’m excited to see where Kirk leans in with his high glamour POV in the next collections.”
Pickersgill doesn’t see himself doing it alone. “At work, I say, please don't call me the boss. I’m not the boss; we work together. Greta Constantine is a team, it's a village. One day it's going to be a country.”
Rani Sheen is features director of The Kit. She writes about beauty and culture. Reach her on email: rs@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @ranisheen
