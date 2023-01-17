Sunwing cancels additional flights to southern destinations from Regina this winter

REGINA - Sunwing says it is cancelling many of its flights out of Regina for the rest of this winter.

The airline says in a statement sent to local media outlets that it will start flying to Puerto Vallarta again on Sundays, starting Feb. 4, and will still fly to Puerto Vallarta, Cancun and Mazatlan on the Family Day weekend.

It says other customers may be able to transfer their Regina reservations to Winnipeg, Saskatoon or other airports, pending availability, or they can cancel their southern vacations for a full refund.

The airline is apologizing to its customers, but says the cancellations were necessary due to “operational and business constraints.”