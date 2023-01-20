Yes, you need to wear sunscreen in winter! Promise yourself you’ll start this year

By now, you’ve likely heard the familiar refrain a hundred times: Sunscreen is a must, 365 days a year, rain or shine. That’s because a daily slather of SPF constitutes your best defence against premature aging. Indeed, studies have shown that up to 90 per cent of skin aging is caused by sun exposure, namely UVA rays, which penetrate deeper into the skin and make up 95 per cent of sunlight all year long. So essentially, you could buy every expensive serum out there and invest a hefty sum at the medi-spa, but if you’re not using sunscreen every day, you might as well be throwing that money out of the window.

Not only that, but adequate sun protection minimizes your risk of developing skin cancer, which continues to be one of the most common cancers (one in every three cancers diagnosed worldwide is skin cancer) despite being highly preventable.

So yeah, SPF is non-negotiable, even in winter. The thing is, though, your skin’s needs are way different in the colder months than they are in summer. A drop in humidity, both outside with the biting cold and indoors with the artificial heat, means most people’s skin is drier. So that mattifying sunscreen you reached for during heat waves won’t cut it when the temperature dips below zero. You could also experience more sensitivity in the winter, due a disrupted skin barrier, which means extra caution might be needed when selecting products. With all of that in mind, we searched the skin care aisles for the best sunscreens to use in winter.

Laneige Hydro UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $39, SHOP NOW

This tube was crowned the “best hydrating sunscreen” in our ShopSmart guide this year and as soon as you smooth it on, you’ll see why. Its combination of glycerin and hydro ionized mineral water drenches skin in moisture, leaving behind a blah-banishing dewy finish. (Rest assured though, the texture is featherlight and not at all greasy.) It’s also hypoallergenic and deeply soothing thanks to aloe and centella asiatica — sometimes called cica — an ancient botanical and popular K-beauty ingredient famed for its healing properties. It makes a great pick all year long, but is especially suited to winter when skin tends to be thirstier and more reactive.

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen, $47, SHOP HERE

If you’re looking for a mineral sunscreen, this one is exceptionally good. (Good to know: If your skin is prone to sensitivity or acne, dermatologists usually recommend opting for a mineral sunscreen.) While most mineral (also called physical) sunscreens tend to be quite thick and sticky and leave behind a white cast, this one does none of that. Fluid and silky, it sinks right in with minimal rubbing and has got a subtle, naturally-derived tint that was specially designed to blend into all skin tones. There’s also some moisturizing squalane thrown in to smooth and plump the skin, which we can definitely appreciate in winter. All in all, just an exquisite sunscreen.

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Moisturizing Facial Sunscreen, $61, SHOP HERE

Elta MD is actually the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Experts love it because all of the products are fragrance- and paraben-free, non-comedogenic and dermatologically tested. They also all bank on zinc oxide, a natural mineral that’s safe for sensitive skin and shields you from the widest range of UVA and UVB rays. This one here is their daily moisturizing facial sunscreen, a sheer, super blendable formula that protects against UVA and UVB rays while also replenishing moisture by way of hyaluronic acid.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 30, $17, SHOP HERE