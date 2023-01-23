Piper makes a good buck as a lawyer but still has piles of school debt. Is her dream of owning a downtown Toronto condo realistic?

Piper is a lawyer who has a little bit of extra cash left some months but also spends more than she brings in during other months. Her big challenge going forward will be her debt from law school and living expenses — a total of over $130,000.

Her payments on this totals $359 a month. The problem is this does not cover the interest cost on this debt let alone put a dent in the principal. She probably needs to triple her monthly payments just to keep the balances from rising.

She is putting away money monthly for savings and a small RRSP contribution. I would be inclined to scrap these and focus her cash flow on paying down her highest interest rate debt first. This is likely one of her four credit cards. Saving for retirement may need to wait until she gets her debt under control, let alone more near-term goals like buying a condo or a house in the country.

It sounds like Piper works long hours and that sometimes means she is buying breakfast, lunch, or dinner on the run. But looking at the two weeks of spending she provided, most of it was discretionary on restaurants, lattes, food delivery, concerts, and other expenses. There is nothing wrong with these expenses on their own, but if your debt is rising, you need to increase your income or reduce your expenses to reach your goals.

Piper spends about $10,000 a year on her car, and even though it is nearly paid off, she may want to consider if it is something she can do without. She lives downtown along the subway line so has easy access to transit and seems to pay for ride sharing as well. Foregoing her car seems like low hanging fruit to reduce that monthly cost and to also sell an asset she can use to pay down other debt.

So, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Piper may want to set her sights on boring short-term goals before she focuses on home ownership and retirement.

Results: She spent less. Spending in week one: $855.05. Spending in week two: $777.54.

How she thinks she did: It wasn’t easy for Piper to write down all her expenses and face her spending habits and debt.

“When I put down all my expenses and spending for those two weeks, even just writing it all out, it was a hard pill to swallow and felt very overwhelming,” she says. “I know I need to get my spending a bit more under control, especially if I want to commit to getting out from under my debt.”

Take-aways: Piper says it’s useful to see the advice written down.

“It helps — and definitely gives a bit of a reality check — to hear it in a concrete way from a third party,” Piper says. “For example, focusing more on dealing with the debt than on other goals like RRSP contributions or home ownership; or cutting down on lattes and concerts — despite the joy I get out of them — to help myself free up more money to pay down the debt.”

She says she will take on the advice to focus on paying off the higher interest credit card debt.

Piper hadn’t thought about getting rid of her car, but says she might think about Heath’s advice if she gets another job where her work is more remote.

“Unfortunately I don’t foresee that happening right now, I rely on my car for so much to get around day to day, and those nights when I’m often at the office late I’m always very happy to have my car so I can just get home fast to relax,” she says.

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca