Piper makes a good buck as a lawyer but still has piles of school debt. Is her dream of owning a downtown Toronto condo realistic?

Piper is a successful lawyer in downtown Toronto. The 39-year-old makes $82,369 annually and dreams of putting a down payment on a condo in the city or a house in the country one day.
But Piper has a total of more than $130,000 in debt from law school and living expenses and doesn’t know how to pay it down.
She has $95,197.67 in student debt (RBC student line of credit and OSAP), $36,679 in personal debt (split between four credit cards), as well as $2,384 left to pay off on her car.
“I have a high amount of student loans and a lot of other debt as well. I would like to pay off the loans and be able to get my personal debt to a manageable level,” she says. “I would like to know the best way to go about balancing the tasks of paying down my debt and saving some money.”
Piper admits she tends to spend more than she brings in. Her monthly payments on her debt totals $359 a month. She also contributes to a RRSP.
Most workdays Piper says she brings lunch she prepares from a meal delivery service and eats out for lunch once or twice a week. Because she often works late, Piper finds herself eating out for dinner more than she’d like. She also loves a chai latte and orders one around four times a week
On the weekends Piper eats at home and “a few times a month may go out for brunch.”
“I tend to be better about eating at home on the weekends,” she says.
Can Piper get her spending under control and pay off her loans? We asked her to share two weeks of spending to get a better idea of her expenses.
Piper is a lawyer who has a little bit of extra cash left some months but also spends more than she brings in during other months. Her big challenge going forward will be her debt from law school and living expenses — a total of over $130,000.
Her payments on this totals $359 a month. The problem is this does not cover the interest cost on this debt let alone put a dent in the principal. She probably needs to triple her monthly payments just to keep the balances from rising.
She is putting away money monthly for savings and a small RRSP contribution. I would be inclined to scrap these and focus her cash flow on paying down her highest interest rate debt first. This is likely one of her four credit cards. Saving for retirement may need to wait until she gets her debt under control, let alone more near-term goals like buying a condo or a house in the country.
It sounds like Piper works long hours and that sometimes means she is buying breakfast, lunch, or dinner on the run. But looking at the two weeks of spending she provided, most of it was discretionary on restaurants, lattes, food delivery, concerts, and other expenses. There is nothing wrong with these expenses on their own, but if your debt is rising, you need to increase your income or reduce your expenses to reach your goals.
Piper spends about $10,000 a year on her car, and even though it is nearly paid off, she may want to consider if it is something she can do without. She lives downtown along the subway line so has easy access to transit and seems to pay for ride sharing as well. Foregoing her car seems like low hanging fruit to reduce that monthly cost and to also sell an asset she can use to pay down other debt.
So, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Piper may want to set her sights on boring short-term goals before she focuses on home ownership and retirement.
Results: She spent less. Spending in week one: $855.05. Spending in week two: $777.54.
How she thinks she did: It wasn’t easy for Piper to write down all her expenses and face her spending habits and debt.
“When I put down all my expenses and spending for those two weeks, even just writing it all out, it was a hard pill to swallow and felt very overwhelming,” she says. “I know I need to get my spending a bit more under control, especially if I want to commit to getting out from under my debt.”
Take-aways: Piper says it’s useful to see the advice written down.
“It helps — and definitely gives a bit of a reality check — to hear it in a concrete way from a third party,” Piper says. “For example, focusing more on dealing with the debt than on other goals like RRSP contributions or home ownership; or cutting down on lattes and concerts — despite the joy I get out of them — to help myself free up more money to pay down the debt.”
She says she will take on the advice to focus on paying off the higher interest credit card debt.
Piper hadn’t thought about getting rid of her car, but says she might think about Heath’s advice if she gets another job where her work is more remote.
“Unfortunately I don’t foresee that happening right now, I rely on my car for so much to get around day to day, and those nights when I’m often at the office late I’m always very happy to have my car so I can just get home fast to relax,” she says.
Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca
