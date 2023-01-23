Looking for a bustling city close to wild rainforest? Here’s why Panama City should be on your radar

When you close your eyes and think of Panama, what’s the one thing you know about the Central American country? The Panama Canal, of course. But this small, narrow country, set on an isthmus between the Pacific and the Caribbean, offers much more than the waterway that famously bisects it, as I learned this winter on a trip to its eponymous capital.

Sitting at the “heart of the Americas” — where North and South America meet — Panama City is a place of contrasts, where a shimmering wall of white skyscrapers is skirted by sea, locks and rivers; an ancient quarter is peppered with hip bars; and bustling city life is just a short drive from wild rainforest. Getting there from Toronto is easy, with a non-stop flight taking about five hours and 30 minutes. Here’s what to do on your next visit.

For a sense of history: Casco Antiguo

After legendary privateer Henry Morgan burned down the original Panama City in 1671 (the ruins are preserved as Panama Viejo, a UNESCO World Heritage site), the community restarted here. Casco Antiguo is the old quarter, with busy plazas and brick streets, a mix of colonial cultures, French Juliet balconies and classic Spanish touches. Spend a little time at the Museo del Canal, and the golden altar at the Church of San Jose. Visit the Metropolitan Cathedral, consecrated in 1796, then grab a drink next to the top of its twin bell towers by heading to Capella, the rooftop bar at Hotel La Compañia, a new property constructed from a Jesuit mission. Cap off your night with a cocktail made from local sugar cane at the cosy, upscale Pedro Mandinga Rum Bar.

For the lookout points: Cinta Costera

A seven-kilometre linear park forming a green crescent along Panama Bay, this is the best place to get outside, right in the heart of the city. Escape the legendary traffic and explore the 26 hectares of reclaimed land, on foot or astride a bicycle. There’s a Japanese garden and lovely miradors (lookouts), including the “platos turisticos,” man-made island-like platforms right on the water that come equipped with lounge chairs and binoculars. Don’t leave without snapping a photo with the giant, Insta-friendly Panama sign.

For a true taste of the city Casa Escondida

The sylvan enclave of San Francisco was once a residential neighbourhood, and now, its small bungalows, tucked away on tree-lined streets, house some of the best restaurants for a true taste of Panama. Case in point: Casa Escondida (“hidden house”), where you’ll find a Vespa parked in the carport, and you can eat at a dining table set in the bump-out living room. The front yard is filled with dense greenery (thus, the “hidden” part), and they prepare simple, homey dishes from herbs and vegetables grown right there. Chef and owner Alfonso De La Espriella serves an upscale twist on the comfort food your grandma might have cooked, if you grew up here. Think: chicharron tacos or, the house specialty, codillo de cerdo, baked for five hours.

For the freshest catch: Mercado de Mariscos

Fishing is still a vital industry in Panama, and at this relatively small market on Avenida Balboa, the city’s curving waterfront drive, boats bring in the daily catch. Come early (say, 5 a.m.) for the freshest seafood — everything from red snapper to crab, lobster and corvina, a local favourite. Or wander in throughout the day and evening for a simple, inexpensive meal at one of the small counter-service restaurants, where you can get some pulpo ceviche (still $1 for a cup) or fried prawns, paired with a local beer.