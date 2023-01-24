André Leon Talley’s estate sale treasures reveal a man of impeccable taste and great depth

When André Leon Talley died last January at the age of 73, the jewel-encrusted, caftan-draped giant of fashion left behind a tremendous hoard of designer treasures, art and cultural artifacts. They have become his legacy, one which tells us a great deal about the man behind the legend he created.

Earlier this month, Christie’s announced the sale of curated items from Talley’s estate. Some goods are on a three-city tour, from Palm Beach through fashion weeks in Paris and New York, ahead of a live auction Feb. 15; further items will then be sold online. Proceeds will be directed, per Talley’s detailed will, to two Black churches, Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina.

Durham was where Talley grew up, in the Jim Crow South. His first job was as assistant to the imperious Diana Vreeland in her post-Harper’s Bazaar gig as special consultant to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume department. He became her spiritual heir, in terms of grandeur, hauteur and sweeping pronouncements both enthusiastic and withering.

The persona he came to inhabit was larger than life. Talley, often referred to as ALT, the monogrammed initials found on his designer luggage, was most closely associated with Vogue magazine, where he was fashion news director, then creative director, among other roles, from 1983 through 2013. He also worked for Andy Warhol at Interview Magazine, and as a correspondent for W. But we most clearly remember Talley at the peak of his front-row reign, circa 2009, when he stole the spotlight in the documentary “The September Issue.” That film captured the absurdity, frivolity and cutthroat nature of the fashion business — at least as we imagined it to be. Truth was, fashion glossies were already on the wane and are now a remnant of what they were in their glory days.

The entire fashion industry is in the process of becoming something new, and more inclusive, but Talley is a character frozen in that time and place. He was glossier than them all, the foil of his boss, Anna Wintour, who continues to rule over Vogue. Talley was crushed when she dismissed him from the inner sanctum of the fashion bible; his 2020 memoir “The Chiffon Trenches” was seen at the time as a weapon of revenge, in which he accused Wintour of disposing of him because, in his words, he was old and fat.

The estate sale brings Talley’s glamour back into the spotlight. Canadian accessories designer George Sully remembers him from “FashionTelevision”, the groundbreaking Jeanne Beker program that introduced much of the world to fashion’s key players. “I’m not sure there was ever a time when I wasn’t aware of André Leon Talley,” says Sully. “At the time, ‘FT’ was the only real window to world of fashion we had access to as Canadians. Needless to say, Talley was not hard to miss as he was the only Black man navigating and operating at such a high level in an industry fraught with inequalities at every turn.”

Talley was an inspiration to Sully, who created the organization Black Designers of Canada in 2020, which now lists some 300 designers. “There was something undeniable about ALT, and that was his brilliance, experience and his unmatched wealth of knowledge of fashion,” says Sully. “I give him credit because despite all those things, I know it must have been difficult as a Black man to navigate an industry well-documented for its lack of inclusion.”

As to the snooty attitude, Sully has a sympathetic take on why he developed that interface with the world. “I think we’ve all at one time in our lives manifested a larger-than-life persona to shield ourselves from daily microaggressions, smug remarks and racial digs from colleagues. It's not far-fetched to think that ALT, like most of us, used a solid dose of arrogance like an impenetrable force field to keep out those who wished us harm.”

For all the doors Talley opened, and for all he inspired creatives of colour who saw him on television, in the pages of a magazine or, later, on “America’s Next Top Model,” he was of the generation that didn’t talk much about their struggles at the time. He did address his own experience with racism, and the racism built into the fashion industry, in “Chiffon Trenches.” He was a good writer and a learned man (he held a master’s degree in French literature from Brown University), but the poisonous pen elements in his book — catnip for catty fashion insiders — took the place of real retrospection. Perhaps he had lived so long in character, decreeing fashion pronouncements, that it would have been hard for him to shift gears to the modern confessional style.

Talley’s extravagant costumes are what will likely draw the most attention — and highest bid prices — in the auction. Up for grabs are his monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunks, his Manolo Blahnik crocodile evening shoes, original Andy Warhol and Yves Saint Laurent prints and Karl Lagerfeld sketches, and a gold embroidered bullfighter bolero by Jean-Paul Gaultier. What sticks in Sully’s mind is the capes. As Talley’s six-foot-six frame expanded, his flawless handmade suits from the ’80s and ’90s were gradually replaced by grand caftans, custom-made by designers from Dapper Dan to Tom Ford. “If there’s anything ALT was known for, it’s his lavish capes,” says Sully. “He often said, ‘When you’re wearing a cape, you’re going to behave differently, stand differently and walk differently.’”