Never mind the Sauvignon Blancs — New Zealand’s top wine region is more intriguing than its most famous varietal

“The world is waking up to the power of Maori iconography and language,” says Mikela Dennison-Burgess, spokesperson for Tuku, a collective of Maori winemakers. She says the use of turangawaewae isn’t a marketing tactic; it reflects that winemaking in Aotearoa (the Maori name for New Zealand) is unlike anywhere else in the world.

“Yes, it’s about the geography, but it’s also about whakapapa — the ancestry of the people — and having that strong connection to the land,” she says. She points to the example of Te Pa. At the edges of Te Koko-o-Kupe/Cloudy Bay, the winery sits at one of the earliest known landing sites in Aotearoa. Its Maori owner, Haysley MacDonald, can trace his ancestry and connection to the land back 800 years. “When we’re talking about ‘one’s place to stand,’ it goes deeper than ‘these grapes are grown in this area,’” says Dennison-Burgess.

It’s also not the only Maori concept reflected in the country’s viticulture. New Zealand Winegrowers, the national industry body, centres its sustainability framework around kaitiakitanga, or intergenerational guardianship of the land. Already, over 96 per cent of the country’s vineyards are certified as sustainable.

Just call Marlborough the Gen Z of the wine world: It’s deeply concerned with climate change, diversity and inclusion, and social justice. Sustainable, biodynamic and regenerative growing practices are the norm, not the exception. And while its childhood party trick of churning out mass-market Sauvignon Blancs may have gotten the region attention, it’s ready for its second act, including experimenting with grapes such as arneis and Tempranillo.

But as with any young adult, Marlborough is also ripe for rebellion. If you expect big-box hotels or glossy tasting rooms catering primarily to coach-bus tourists, you’re in the wrong place.

“It’s not like we don’t take our wine seriously, but we often like showing them in a fairly relaxed, casual kind of setting,” says Flowerday.

Here, it’s not unusual to enter a cellar door (that’s Kiwi for “tasting room”) and see a dog asleep on the floor. You have a good chance of being served by the winemaker, owner or another family member. You might even hear the musical stylings of an in-house rock band, as is the case at Framingham Wines in Renwick.

And if you get bored of the good drop? You can head to a beer garden among the vineyards. Moa Brewing Company, located next to mega-brand Cloudy Bay, has been known to experiment with beer-wine fusions, like a sour beer made with (what else?) Sauvignon Blanc.

There’s a Maori concept for this kind of hospitality, too: manaakitanga.

“It’s that mutual respect between host and visitor,” explains Dennison-Burgess. “Manaakitanga is inherent to wine. We do everything we do to be able to share that glass of wine and a special moment together.”

Where (else) to explore wine in New Zealand: There are 10 main wine regions in New Zealand, producing drinks that reflect the country’s diverse topography. Beyond Marlborough, here are three more to see.

Hawke’s Bay: This art deco mecca is also NZ’s oldest wine-producing region, known for full-bodied reds and Chardonnays. Reservations at the award-winning Craggy Range restaurant are the most sought-after.

Central Otago: Just outside Queenstown and sitting on the same parallel as Bordeaux (45 degrees), this is where you’ll find vibrant and fruity Pinot Noirs. Tours of Gibbston Valley, the region’s oldest vineyard, serve as an introduction to the wider area.

Waiheke Island: A 40-minute ferry ride from downtown Auckland, Waiheke is a favourite holiday getaway from the city. Head to Mudbrick Vineyard to sample the island’s best reds, primarily based on French grapes.

Jessica Wynne Lockhart travelled as a guest of Destination Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay Tourism, which did not review or approve this article.