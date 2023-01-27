Considering a trip to Istanbul? We asked a stylish local to share her top spots for shopping, serenity and a lunch where ‘every dish is perfection’

Shortly after graduating from her studies in textile design at the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science, Elizabeth Hewitt started dealing in antiques. She would bartend and wait tables to save money to travel, then explore flea markets in India, Pakistan and Morocco. Upon returning to Philly, she would sell her treasures — rugs, fabrics, vintage — to friends and collectors. “I was young and didn’t know what I was doing. I just knew what I liked,” she says.

Hewitt first visited Turkey (Türkiye) just as the Soviet Union was breaking up, and the markets of Istanbul were flooded with incredible finds from Central Asia that had been locked away for a century. She fell, promptly and deeply, for the “messy, crazy, fantastic” city.

“History here is lived in, and it is alive. You’ll be walking past terrible architecture from the ’70s, then suddenly there’s an Ottoman fountain or a relatively new mosque (from) the 18th century. You’re immediately transported to that time and place,” explains Hewitt. “I’d say to myself, my god, I have to live here someday.”

In 2003, Hewitt made Istanbul her home, setting up her business, Tulu Textiles. For more than a decade, she designed ikat fabrics for Oscar de la Renta’s runway shows, and her block-printed fabrics are sold in showrooms in the U.S. and Europe. (You can pick up printed bedding and housewares, as well as antiques at Hewitt’s Istanbul store, and the New York City boutique that Hewitt co-owns, Tamam.)