Hollywood's wild Ozempic saga is turning into a celebrity witch hunt

Whether or not Richards, Kardashian or any other celebrity has used Ozempic isn’t really the point. Their body, their choice. The fact that they feel the need to deny it, vigorously? Now that’s fascinating. Our collective obsession with Ozempic, as a stand-in for our obsession with the esthetic appearance of women’s bodies, has led to a kind of witch hunt over who has or hasn’t taken it, with truth-seeking hoards sniffing out semaglutide behind every door in L.A. — and its glossy citizens are feeling the heat.

It’s reminiscent of how, a decade or so ago, we were utterly obsessed with whether or not a celebrity had had “work done.” This was before injectables like Botox and fillers went mainstream, thanks in large part to celebrities using them, resulting in a normalization we’re now likely to see with these weight loss drugs.

If you were around in Snapchat’s heady early days, you’ll remember the Kylie Jenner lips saga, where for an entire year she insisted she achieved her oversized pout purely through the magic of lip pencils — which, of course, she conveniently sold — until she “admitted” that she did, in fact, use filler. (Nearly as harmful as that lie, which basically gaslit millions of young girls, was how incredibly drying those Kylie Lip Kits were.)

Since then, thousands of other celebrities have faced speculation over whether they’ve altered their appearance using plastic surgery. At first it came via tabloid articles proclaiming they’re “unrecognizable.” Later, the fight was taken up by the countless blogs, then Instagram (and now TikTok) accounts that compile celebrity “before and after” plastic surgery pictures that point out all the subtle and not-so-subtle procedures — from buccal fat removal to forehead reduction — that famous people may or may not have done to artificially enhance the looks that are, in many cases, the reason they make millions and we don’t.

So why is there so much interest in ferreting out these things — and why does it feel like such a thrill when we think we’ve found them out? Enter the concept of “hidden work,” an umbrella term for the secret labour that most women (and celebrities in particular) feel they’re expected to do to remain pleasing to society’s gaze. The idea that all women’s bodies should be as hairless as an eel is a classic example of this.

Milly Williamson, a senior lecturer at Goldsmiths University in London whose research has focused on celebrity and the media, says that female celebrities act as a “mirror” to the pressures that women face more broadly in a patriarchal society. “Being a woman is an impossible role,” says Williamson. “She’s supposed to be naturally beautiful, but actually physically is no more ‘naturally’ beautiful than a man, so she has to work at creating herself — and can also be shamed and derided for doing so.” The “impossible creature” trope, she points out, has existed since at least the 1780s, applied to female actors in English theatre. “It’s a long-standing problem for women in the public eye.”

Williamson ties the Ozempic discourse to the idea that a woman should be “naturally” thin, and “anyone who isn’t is at fault.” This is how we get into situations where, say, an influencer whose thinness is called out repeatedly in comments speculating she has an eating disorder might make a great show of all the cupcakes and croissants she “totally eats all the time.” It’s very murky stuff, especially when mental health disorders around eating and body image are present.

The same impulse leads to the cruel mockery of celebrities who take plastic surgery “too far,” punishing them for doing “too much” of the thing that nonsensical standards around aging pushed them to feel was necessary in the first place. The same mob that was telling a celebrity she looked haggard last month is the one that’s mocking her “frozen face” this week. It extends to the celebrity who takes a weight loss drug to meet the prevailing body standard, only to be told she has done something wrong. As Williamson puts it, “women are supposed to be naturally thin, and you can’t admit to having to work at that.”

We’re in a strange moment when awareness and critique of damaging diet culture abounds, and the body positivity movement has made tremendous strides in creating a more accepting, inclusive world, in some corners at least. At the same time, we still live in a world where thinness is highly valued and comes with great privilege: fatphobia is very much alive and well.

For Williamson, this points to the limits of the body positive movement in particular, because “it insists that women are bodies, and we should be judged as bodies, and it doesn’t really get beyond that.” The problem with that? We live “in a culture which always finds fault with the female body.” As well, it makes the pressure to hide body modification even more intense. “It’s doubled because women don’t want to somehow also be seen as the enemy of body positivity.”

The rise of wellness culture is one more complicating factor. The notion that celebrities achieve their appearance through virtuous lifestyle choices alone — Khloé Kardashian’s 6 a.m. workouts, “clean” eating, yoga, Jennifer Lopez’s facial application of olive oil — creates the illusion of a level playing field, crucial in an era when “authenticity” and “relatability” are everything. Finding out that a celebrity you wish you could look like has a secret cheat beyond the daily Bikram yoga and meditation they claim? Gratifying!

That schadenfreude is something media and social media are primed to exploit. “Tabloids really like to bring stars down to earth,” says Williamson. “There’s a long trope in reporting of finding the volatile, finding the misbehaving and making use of that.” The use, of course, is click bait articles or posts that play into social media algorithms that have been shown to prioritize serving up content that generates strong reactions.

It wasn’t that long ago — 2009, to be precise — that Kate Moss said in an interview that “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.” There was some backlash at the time but hardly the uproar it would generate today, and the phrase went on to be named one of Cosmo’s “Best celebrity quotes” of the year. (More recently, Moss has expressed regret over it.) In less than 15 years, a famous person saying something like that has become unthinkable — but we still live in a world where bodies larger than a size 2 are nowhere near the norm in entertainment or fashion, and we’re still just as obsessed with how celebrities get and stay so thin.

This obsession with figuring out who’s taking Ozempic — and calling them out — may be a by-product of our own conflicted feelings about body standards, a catharsis, a way of working through our own internalized fatphobia. “It’s an interesting speculation on how people engage with these kinds of images,” says Williamson of this theory. “Women are expected to judge ourselves and judge other women.” She mentions the famous quote by art critic John Berger: “Men look at women, and women watch themselves being looked at.” She builds on it by adding, “Women watch other women being looked at as well.” We are conditioned, on a very deep level, to surveil ourselves and others.

It’s only once we move beyond that mindset that determines our value by how conventionally attractive we are that we’ll see the end of this cycle, of which Ozempic is just the latest horse on the merry-go-round. “Why are our bodies the focus of how we understand ourselves and each other?” asks Williamson. “That’s what we have to stop.”

Sarah Laing is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for The Kit and the Star, writing about celebrity and culture. Follow her on Twitter: @sarahjanelaing