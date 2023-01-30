Brilliant Black Canadian fashion designers to know

Spencer Badu

Spencer Badu skirt, $515, ssense.com SHOP HERE

Spencer Badu’s eponymous brand centres on the concept of the everyday uniform, innovated. With the post-gender fashion revolution in mind, masculine and feminine elements are incorporated into unisex garments like boxy zip vests, asymmetrical tank tops and one especially sleek nylon taffeta midi skirt. While Badu has spent time in Calgary, Brampton and Ghana, he’s now based in Toronto and his sartorial influence extends far and wide — it has found its way to some of music’s biggest names like A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar. —V.N.

Sully & Son Co.

Sully & Son Co. bag, $130, sullyandsonco.com SHOP HERE

Toronto-based accessories specialist George Sully’s brand encapsulates sophistication with sleek yet functional footwear and backpacks. Sully carries some serious cred within Canadian and international fashion circles: He’s been inducted into the Bata Shoe Museum twice and is one of the makers behind the Star Trek: Discovery Starfleet boot (alongside friend and fellow designer Henry Wong, with whom he founded the brand Sully Wong). CAFA’s 2022 Change Maker Award recipient, Sully is also a vocal activist and is the creator of the Black Designers of Canada index, amplifying the talent of the country’s Black creatives. —V.N.

Pretty Denim

Pretty Denim pants, $259, prettydenim.com SHOP HERE

Tahnee Lloyd-Smith’s luxury denim line puts emphasis on tailoring and features unexpected details like ruffles, sequins and quilting — even the lion-head-stamped buttons have been carefully considered. After working as a stylist, Lloyd-Smith founded the line in 2018 in order to fill a gap in the market for sophisticated, dressed-up denim. In part, her creations are inspired by her fashionable upbringing. “I had an incredibly stylish grandmother,” shared the Toronto designer. “Clothing was always considered really important in my family, but in a healthy way.” —Amanda Demeku

Cherry Gardens

Cherry Gardens top, $80, shopcherrygardens.com SHOP HERE

When Myla Davey revisited her childhood neighbourhood of Cherry Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica, she was inspired by the lush surroundings and laid-back feel, something she now incorporates into her loungewear collection known for its soft fabrics and chic cuts. With representation top of mind, all the pieces are inclusively designed for a wide range of shapes and sizes, and made sustainably in Toronto. —V.N.

Andrea Iyamah

Andrea Iyamah swimsuit, $307, andreaiyamah.com SHOP HERE

If you’re looking for a statement swimsuit for your next trip to the seaside, look no further than Andrea Iyamah. The Canadian-Nigerian swimwear line is full of flattering silhouettes that never shy away from a vibrant colour situation. Launched in 2011, the designs are inspired by designer Andrea Dumebi Iyamah’s African heritage, and intended to help women express their most confident selves. Need a resort-ready coverup, too? Iyamah also has a stunning ready-to-wear collection that will take you from the pool to cocktails with ease. —A.D.

