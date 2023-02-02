First Look: Audi activesphere concept

Because the activesphere is designed to accommodate various sports activities, it has an “active Sportback” hatch area designed to carry equipment such as e-bikes. This cargo area, known as the “active back” allows bikes to be carried upright with their front ends secured by brackets in the cargo floor. After the cargo area is secure a motorized bulkhead deploys to seal off the cabin from the elements. The activesphere also has a ski rack integrated into the roof’s centre structure, which extends outward when needed and folds neatly away when not in use.

Like other sphere concepts, the activesphere’s cabin is a luxury lounge focused on the needs and comforts of its occupants. The absence of a b-pillar means the doors open and close “suicide” style, allowing occupants to access the car’s four seats with ease.

The cabin itself has a minimalist design with lots of right angles and sharp lines that exude a strong futuristic feel. The seating area is bisected by a centre console that runs the length of the cabin front to back with interior trim panels that are a mix of black and red. The seats have a form-fitting sporty design and look as if they are extensions of the console.

As for cockpit controls, there are none in autonomous mode, but a square-shaped steering wheel, pedals and dashboard fold out when the driver takes control. Because it’s an EV, the activesphere has extra space that can be devoted to storage and an on-board bar, which can be either cooled or heated.

In terms of digitalization, the activesphere uses mixed reality (MR) headsets, that look like designer sunglasses, that are available for each of the car’s occupants. These glasses offer a wide array of digital content and functions, including gesture control to adjust climate and stereo functions, and augmented reality (AR) technology which can superimpose virtual content into the real world.

Occupants need only to look at the control they wish to interact with and adjust it with their hand virtually which then inputs the change as if it was being made with a conventional knob.

The activesphere is the first Audi concept to utilize this technology, which can also be used in off-road settings to display 3D topography, along with navigation directions onto the car’s windshield and cockpit area, or traffic and road conditions when driving on road.

This story was compiled using only information supplied by the manufacturer.