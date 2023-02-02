Review - 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV

The Kia Sportage has always been an underdog in the compact crossover class even when compared to its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Tucson, which sells at nearly double the rate of the Kia. And that’s not even mentioning the sales juggernauts that are the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V that use up most of the oxygen in what is likely the most popular segment in Canada.

So when it came to the redesign Kia didn’t play it safe. And in order to get people to notice it a bit more they give it one of the most distinctive faces of any crossover you can buy today. Stretching from end to end, Kia’s “tiger nose” grille is framed by unique boomerang DRLs with the headlights situated at bumper level. It’s about as alien as it gets.

Kia has also added two hybrid models to the Sportage lineup for the first time and the timing couldn’t be better as the Honda CR-V, one of the segment leaders, just brought its own hybrid to Canada this year. The Kia Sportage hybrid has a few big advantages over the CR-V hybrid, though. It’s significantly cheaper and you can get it in a plug-in version. The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) also has the distinction of being the most powerful version of the Sportage.

We spent a week with new Sportage PHEV and it didn’t take us long to become fans. It starts with the drivetrain. A 1.6-L turbocharged 4-cylinder is augmented by a 66.9 kW electric motor. Combined power is rated at 261 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard and a 6-speed automatic handles gear changes. A 13.8 kWh battery pack under the floor provides juice for the e-motor and up to 51 km of electric range. When the battery is depleted the Sportage PHEV operates like a standard hybrid. Charging takes about 2 hours using a Level 2 public plug or home charger.

These are all fairly standard numbers but the Kia’s electric range falls on the lower end of the plug-in hybrids in this group, which includes the Ford Escape PHEV (60 km) and the Toyota RAV4 Prime (70km). The RAV4 Prime has the most muscle here with just over 300 hp and it certainly feels the quickest but at a starting price of $53,234 it’s also the most expensive by a long shot.

The Sportage earns top marks for the refinement of its drivetrain, and the remarkable efficiency you can get even when you don’t plug it in. Thanks to a severe lack of reliable charging infrastructure in Ontario even within the dense city core of Toronto, it’s common to show up to a charger that’s either occupied or not working.

Thankfully it was fully charged when I picked it up, and I was able to charge it once more during my time with it. With a full battery you have a choice of running the Sportage PHEV in hybrid or electric-only mode but it defaults to hybrid on start up. There’s also a smart mode but I didn’t spend much time using it.

With temps around 3 degrees Celsius, the Sportage PHEV travelled 40 km before it lit the engine. Not too bad considering the cold weather. When the engine did fire up it did so smoothly and without the coarse ruckus usually associated with PHEVs. The 6-speed automatic shifted through its gears smoothly and the transition from gasoline to electric propulsion and back was nearly imperceptible. Toyota’s hybrids are similarly good but they’ve been producing them for a much longer time, so kudos to Kia for getting this right.

Even better, the brakes were not grabby or touchy, but had a normal linear pedal feel that wasn’t squishy on initial application. Kia uses something they call an Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB) that combines hydraulic and regenerative braking functions and it works really well. I recently drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, a mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV nearly double the Kia’s price and its hybrid system and brakes were no where near as refined.