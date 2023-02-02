Smudge your eyeliner, mess up your hair: the indie sleaze beauty trend is back

The year is 2004. Sienna Miller has just starred in “Alfie” and become everyone’s style muse, Ashlee Simpson’s “Pieces of Me” rules the airwaves and the Olsen twins are papped daily in various states of dishevelment on their way to class at NYU.

Everyone’s eyeliner is smudged down to their cheeks and their hair appears not to have made contact with water in several days. Put it this way, if historians a hundred years from now were to examine photographic evidence of the period, they’d likely posit that shampoo and makeup remover were in short supply.

Some called it “boho-chic,” others preferred the term “hipster.” And now the trend is staging a comeback — yes, really — under a brand new moniker: indie sleaze, a phrase coined by TikTok trend forecaster Mandy Lee, a.k.a. @OldLoserInBrooklyn. (The indie sleaze hashtag has since amassed over 77 million views on the platform.) Cue the re-emergence of sooty liner on the runways and celebs like Olivia Wilde and Zöe Kravitz (the latter a former adherent of the 2000s hipster movement) sporting kohl-rimmed eyes and mussed up manes.

Interestingly, the look signals a marked departure from the “clean girl” esthetic that’s reigned supreme for the past year. Think glowing, even skin with barely any makeup, immaculate brows, pillowy lips glazed in clear balm and hair neatly scraped back in a tight bun. The Hailey Bieber special, if you will.

“I think people are pushing back from the clean girl esthetic,” says Shakaila Forbes-Bell, in-house fashion psychologist for Afterpay. (The buy now, pay later service noted a 57 per cent increase in smudge liner year-over-year.) “They’re over the hyper fictionalized, being super pristine and super polished. That whole kind of Instagram era is gone now.”

It’s out with the sunlit shots of matcha lattes and in with the blurry late night martini pics. While a hyper-regimented, get-up-at-6-to-journal life may have made sense during lockdowns, when a social life wasn’t in the cards and routines gave us a semblance of control amid all the uncertainty, these days there seems to be mounting fatigue around anything too perfect.

“Now that we’re out of the pandemic and going back to normal, a lot of people are not living that kind of idealistic, structured lifestyle,” says Forbes-Bell. That’s one part of it. The other, she says, is a reaction to the current state of the world. Wild inflation, the increasingly alarming climate crisis, the war in Ukraine, whatever the hell is happening with our neighbours to the south …

“When grunge first came up in the ’90s, it was in relation to what was going on at the time, especially in the States after the Cold War,” says Forbes-Bell. “I think Anna Wintour was on record talking about how it was quite a miserable trend in a miserable time.” The same parallel can be found in the early aughts’ boho-chic courant, born in the wake of 9/11 and the subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq — a messy look for a messy time.

That said, don’t mistake indie sleaze for some kind of tragic trend, says the expert — quite the opposite, actually. Whereas the clean girl esthetic could feel pretty restrictive, requiring a flawless complexion and a vice-free lifestyle to maintain it, indie sleaze is much freer. “It doesn’t matter if a hair’s out of place, it doesn’t matter if your makeup is smudged, it’s about experimenting with makeup, doing something different that will spark joy, rather than making sure everything is perfect,” says Forbes-Bell. “Because that’s not really realistic at this time.”

So here’s to embracing a look that says “sorry, the clean girl can’t come to the phone right now, she’s too sloshed on espresso martinis. Besides, her phone’s run out of battery and even if it were on, she’d be too busy tearing up the dance floor to answer it.” Keep on dancing, you indie sleaze bag, you.