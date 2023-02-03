Tourist traps? Zero. Hidden gems? Seven. This stylish Rome city guide is a treasure in itself

During the pandemic, Elle Quebec’s associate editor-in-chief, Elisabeth Massicolli, lived a writer’s dream, spending her days sitting on a Roman patio penning her debut book, then her second.
In her sophomore novel, “Primadonna” (out Feb. 28, in French), Massicolli’s main character, Camille, also decamps to Rome à la “Eat, Pray, Love,” to decompress after a life crisis. Fittingly, “it’s a book that will make you want a spritz on a terrace,” she laughs.
When in Rome — she splits her time between Montreal and Italy — Massicolli lives in Pigneto, a vibrant, arty neighbourhood just north of the city centre. Of course, everyone does come to Rome for the ruins and the Renaissance masterpieces. So when friends travel to town, she shows them both late nights in Pigneto and her favourite hidden pockets of the historical core. “You can live here for 20 years and still stumble upon something you’ve never seen before.” Read on for Massicolli’s shortlist of gems for your next trip to Rome.
For the leisurely atmosphere: Libreria Tuba
This feminist library/bar/all-day café is one of Massicolli’s favourite spots, in part because she wrote most of her two books here, sipping on espresso in the morning and switching to wine or spritzes in the afternoon. “I’d sit here and write all day,” says Massicolli. “The café is always full, and the crowd has a great sense of community. People know each other.” If your Italian is rusty, she recommends borrowing a book off the shelf and practising.
For stylish souvenirs: Mademoiselle Vintage Shop
This boutique in the trendy Pigneto neighbourhood is tiny but full of treasures. “The owner is a super cool young woman who is very passionate about ethical and vintage fashion,” says Massicolli. She also finds that the offerings here are size-inclusive, “which is rare in vintage clothing.”
For lunch with a side of art: Ristorante-Atelier Canova Tadolini
Almost every square foot of this tiny ristorante-museum is packed with a marble or plaster sculpture by Antonio Canova (1757—1822), considered one of the most brilliant neoclassical artists of his time. “It’s really filled to the brim,” says Massicolli. “It’s right by Via del Corso, the main shopping strip. It makes you feel like you’re grabbing lunch and getting in a bit of culture.”
For a not-fancy, locally loved haunt: Bar San Calisto
Every tourist will find their way to Trastevere, a picturesque neighbourhood just south of the Vatican. “But as a local, I rarely go for drinks there,” says Massicolli. “It’s full of people and it’s pricey!” This bar is the one spot in the district she will duck into. It’s not fancy — the tables are plastic — or abundant in drink options. “You get a coffee, a beer, or maybe an espresso if you’re feeling fancy,” says Massicolli. But it has a rare authenticity and is always packed with Italians. “You really feel like you’re part of the crowd and hanging with locals.”
For cool-kid contemporary food: Pastificio San Lorenzo
“Every time I have friends in town, this is where we go,” says Massicolli. While she’s usually wary of restaurants in Rome with great decor, this contemporary osteria is more than just esthetic; you’ll find local fare with a twist, like spaghetti with mussels and black garlic, or ice-cold martinis with chunky Italian olives. “It’s refreshing to have a restaurant that switches up tradition.”
For a reprieve from Roman crowds: Il Goccetto
If you’re overwhelmed by the bustle of Campo de’ Fiori, the popular public square known for its outdoor market, tuck into Massicolli’s favourite place for an aperitivo, a five-minute walk away. “The wine list is long, you get a fair share of food, it’s very reasonably priced, and the staff is very sociable and fun.”
For a more modern museum: Chiostro del Bramante
Once you’ve had your fill of Roman ruins and Italian masters, this contemporary art museum in the centre of Rome offers something more this-century. “The exhibitions are great — very hi-fi, pop-focused and perfectly Instagrammable,” says Massicolli. “It’s very fun for all ages.” Plus, on the second floor, “there’s a café where you can just sit and eat desserts or drink wine — you don’t have to pay the entrance fee,” she notes. “They also usually transform the café to match their newest exhibition.”
