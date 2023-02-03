Tourist traps? Zero. Hidden gems? Seven. This stylish Rome city guide is a treasure in itself

During the pandemic, Elle Quebec’s associate editor-in-chief, Elisabeth Massicolli, lived a writer’s dream, spending her days sitting on a Roman patio penning her debut book, then her second.

In her sophomore novel, “Primadonna” (out Feb. 28, in French), Massicolli’s main character, Camille, also decamps to Rome à la “Eat, Pray, Love,” to decompress after a life crisis. Fittingly, “it’s a book that will make you want a spritz on a terrace,” she laughs.

When in Rome — she splits her time between Montreal and Italy — Massicolli lives in Pigneto, a vibrant, arty neighbourhood just north of the city centre. Of course, everyone does come to Rome for the ruins and the Renaissance masterpieces. So when friends travel to town, she shows them both late nights in Pigneto and her favourite hidden pockets of the historical core. “You can live here for 20 years and still stumble upon something you’ve never seen before.” Read on for Massicolli’s shortlist of gems for your next trip to Rome.

For the leisurely atmosphere: Libreria Tuba

This feminist library/bar/all-day café is one of Massicolli’s favourite spots, in part because she wrote most of her two books here, sipping on espresso in the morning and switching to wine or spritzes in the afternoon. “I’d sit here and write all day,” says Massicolli. “The café is always full, and the crowd has a great sense of community. People know each other.” If your Italian is rusty, she recommends borrowing a book off the shelf and practising.

For stylish souvenirs: Mademoiselle Vintage Shop

This boutique in the trendy Pigneto neighbourhood is tiny but full of treasures. “The owner is a super cool young woman who is very passionate about ethical and vintage fashion,” says Massicolli. She also finds that the offerings here are size-inclusive, “which is rare in vintage clothing.”

For lunch with a side of art: Ristorante-Atelier Canova Tadolini

Almost every square foot of this tiny ristorante-museum is packed with a marble or plaster sculpture by Antonio Canova (1757—1822), considered one of the most brilliant neoclassical artists of his time. “It’s really filled to the brim,” says Massicolli. “It’s right by Via del Corso, the main shopping strip. It makes you feel like you’re grabbing lunch and getting in a bit of culture.”

For a not-fancy, locally loved haunt: Bar San Calisto