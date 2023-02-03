First Look - 2024 Mazda CX-90

Mazda is finally entering the era of electrification. The CX-90 will be the first PHEV model from the company to go on sale in Canada when it arrives later this year, and it is a big deal for the company. Not just big in importance, but in size since it's also going to be Mazda's largest vehicle sold here. New engines and a new chassis with the next advance in the brand's design language, we're in Malibu to get up close and personal.

New from the ground up, the CX-90 doesn't use the Skyactive architecture that's under everything the company sells now from the CX-3 to the CX-9. Instead of making a next generation of that chassis for the -90, Mazda has created a brand new one that does something none of its competitors have done in decades: It has a longitudinally-mounted engine that gives the CX-90 a rear-drive bias, excellent weight distribution, and has the potential to give it a level of ride quality, quick responses, and sharp handling unheard of in its class.

While we didn't get to drive the CX-90 at this reveal event, we do have some experience with these bones. We took a deep dive into the brand new platform last year - including Mazda's fitting of the Kinematic Posture System from the MX-5 - and drove the two-row European version that's called the CX-60. Mazda's slogan might not be Zoom Zoom anymore, but the epithet certainly fit on that one. This gives us high hopes for drivers that need seating for eight but want to enjoy driving.

The new platform gives the CX-90 a unique look. The long hood and set-back cabin - Mazda calls it "traditional rear-drive proportions" - add athleticism and gives it a great stance. Especially on the available 21-inch wheels.

The trade-off comes in overall length versus cabin space. It's easy to spot in the side view just how far back the windshield (and driver's seat) is. This is still a big cabin, certainly larger than the CX-9's with a third row that is usable for average-sized adults on actual drives, but it could be larger. If you care more about styling and driving than eking out every last cubic centimetre, then this is the one for you.

Artisan Red is the latest in Mazda's line of special Takuminuri paint colours, and the new shade makes its debut on the CX-90. The colour's depth and saturation accentuate CX-90's lines and will make sure the crossover stands out. Mazda's exterior design team has been absolutely nailing it with all of the company's recent models; with other details like the new grille badge with more facets in the corporate logo this is another home run.

With the possible exception of the rear three-quarter angle, that is, where the D-Pillar has just a bit too much of the awkwardness of the Mazda3 hatchback. Mazda made it tough for us to get a photo from this angle, so the company's higher-ups might be feeling the same way about that one view.

There must be a serious rivalry between the automaker's inside and outside design teams, because the cabin is exquisite as well. Soft leathers and loads of detailing in the layout and contrast stitching on the PHEV model, while the top-trim versions get one of the best interior treatments around.