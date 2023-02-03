Review - 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC

Holiday Fun

I was fortunate to live with the GLB 35 during the long Christmas and New Years holiday week. It was also quite fitting that the province of Quebec was being hit by a climate cocktail during that same time, a nice mix of freezing rain, snow, and heavy winds. I, along with my pregnant spouse, our dog and my brother, had to travel from the Eastern Townships region all the way to Sorel, followed by quick sprint into Montreal. At times, the roads were literally invisible due to crosswinds sending flurries of snow onto the tarmac. No, it wasn’t the safest time of the year to hit the road.

The GLB 35, however, proved to be one heck of a companion during these adventures. In Comfort mode, I never really noticed I was driving a performance machine. There’s a pleasant sure-footedness in the way this AMG drives, with the expected feeling of solidity from this nameplate. Meanwhile, Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, while instantly recognizable as a front-bias setup, still allows for excellent grip on slippery surfaces.

Perhaps the GLB 35’s only real flaw during casual, family hauling duties, is the stiffness of its suspension. Although they can be manually adjusted, these performance dampers, along with low-profile tires, continuously kept beating up my passengers.

Always Down for Some Hooning

After completing my holiday road trips, I decided to spend some intimate time alone with the GLB 35. For starters, I made sure to sample its all-wheel drive system on an empty snow-covered stretch of road on land that’s owned by my father. Out there, I was truly able to play around with this little devil, revealing even more depth in its endearing character.

Yes, when pushing the GLB 35 hard on a slippery surface, it will default first to understeer. Pass the “front plow” threshold, however, and keep the foot on the throttle, and this thing will do magical things, suddenly sending most of its power to the rear wheels and allowing you to drift gracefully towards your desired location. It’s all so seamless and fun, yielding some good old fashion winter hooning.

Out on the road, Sport+ mode is where all the action happens as the GLB 35 becomes considerably stiffer and sharper, with a heavy steering wheel and the loudest possible exhaust note. Pushing that raucous four-cylinder towards its redline never gets old, while the eight-speed transmission is always ready to hand you the ideal gear. This thing is a total hoot to drive!

But it’s far from perfect. My spouse and I both agreed that it would be an excellent vehicle to greet our child in, until we saw the $70,990 sticker price of this example. It was also quite disappointing that it wasn’t equipped with a heated steering wheel, second-row heated seats, or a power tailgate. No wireless Android Auto either, a feature you can get in a $25,000 Kia Rio these days.

The GLB in general also suffers from some annoying ergonomic problems, such as a finicky infotainment system and how it can make even simple things complicated. I’ll add that while the GLB 35’s interior always looks sharp, modern, and expensive, there are some cheap plastics and some odd creaks while driving that shouldn’t exist in a car of this price. And don’t get me started on the transmission’s lack of smoothness at low speeds.

At the end of the day though, what you’re paying for isn’t more luxury from Mercedes’ bargain basement crossover, but more performance from the result of great engineering. Indeed, there’s a price to pay for the coveted AMG badge. It’s fair to say then that the GLB 35 won’t fit all family budgets, but there’s no denying how charismatically fun the total package still is. If you can afford one, it’s definitely a keeper.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.