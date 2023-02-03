On a terrifying hike in Bolivia, I learned the power of resilience. The trip had been planned for a year when my dad was diagnosed with cancer

“Come on, grab my hand,” said my dad. I was frozen with fear. One slip and I’d fall to my untimely death, right off the edge of the Andes.

We were hiking up El Mirador and almost at the summit. All I had to do was take a jump, and I’d join my dad at almost 17,000 feet, with Bolivia’s Condoriri Valley sprawling below. “Trust me,” he beckoned. I grabbed his hand and jumped.

I have always loved the mountains. Before I could even walk, my dad used to carry me on his back to the peak of Eagle Mountain, the highest point in Minnesota, a meagre 2,300 feet. We would linger at the top and marvel at the dazzling fall colours. In my young mind, the hike felt like an eternity. Only when I was older did I realize the mountain more closely resembled a hill.

When I was 25, my father and I set out to hike our first real mountain together, a three-day Inca Trail trek to Machu Picchu, Peru. It was the fall of 2001, just weeks after 9/11. Back then, the thought of flying somewhere outside my comfort zone terrified me.

After an uneventful journey to Lima, en route to our trek, I was jolted by the shattering of glass in our taxi, as a smash-and-grab thief reached into the broken window and stole my travel bag. Shaken up by the crime, I could hardly sleep that night and wanted only to go home. But my father, the intrepid world traveller, settled my nerves and rekindled my excitement for the trip.

The next day, we hiked the sacred Inca Trail together, climbing the seemingly endless stone stairs, and enjoying the most astounding landscape I’d ever seen. After our arduous efforts, we would share a Cusqueña (Peruvian beer) and fall asleep under the stars. On that trip, I learned how to overcome my fear. I realized how big the world was and how little of it I knew. I had to see more.

That fateful trek was just the beginning of our father-daughter travels — spanning 14 countries across four continents, and 25 years (and counting). Every step of the way, I learned lessons about the world and myself.

On my terrifying hike in Bolivia, I learned the power of resilience. The trip had been planned for a year when my dad was diagnosed with stage four cancer. As he fought for his life, the next eight months were a roller coaster.

Miraculously, he beat the odds, and six months after finishing chemotherapy, my dad and I were camping at the base of a glacier in the Condoriri Valley, preparing to climb El Mirador.

We were almost at the summit when I was suddenly paralyzed by doubt, as I realized I would have to leap over a deep crevice to continue. My life flashed before me. My chest was so tight, I could hardly breathe. Despite my love for hiking, I have a severe fear of heights. Looking down over the mountain’s edge almost buckled me over with panic.