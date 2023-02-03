The Kit beauty director Katherine Lalancette’s current beauty obsessions

Every day, new products land on my desk and it’s my job to try them out. The good ones find their way into various roundups and stories across thekit.ca and the OMG-this-stuff-is-amazing ones go on to live right here, in my faves of the moment column. Behold, my latest loves.

Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Up Brow Flexible Brow-Texturizing Wax, $34, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

The texturizing brow wax: I first heard about this product from Benefit’s Canadian national brow and beauty authority, Shannon Calvert, who had gotten her hands on a sample months before it was set to launch and showed me a selfie she’d snapped immediately after applying it. Her brows looked glorious — full, feathery and fanned out to perfection. I had to have it. A few weeks later, the silver tube arrived in the mail, and I’ve been hooked ever since. Unlike many brow setters out there, this is a wax rather than a gel, so it doesn’t harden, instead remaining soft and flexible. And unlike a lot of waxes, it’s creamy, light and not at all glue-like. This enables the formula to lift hairs into place and keep them there for up to 12 hours, imparting Brooke Shields circa “The Blue Lagoon”-level fluffiness. Infused with jojoba oil and shea butter, it dries completely clear and crunch-free.

L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Plump 8-Second Wonder Water, $15, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The $15 instant hair fix: What if I told you you were eight seconds away from shinier, silkier hair? It’s called Wonder Water and it’s as magical as it sounds. Instead of the heavy oils and butters a lot of hair masks rely on, the water-like formula banks on something called lamellar technology. In essence, the formula targets damaged areas, coating them with ultra-thin layers of amino acid and humectants — a.k.a. lamellars — that smooth the surface of strands without weighing them down. I was a big fan of the original, but this new version, spiked with hyaluronic acid, the moisturizing ingredient par excellence, is even more incredible, leaving hair 18 times more hydrated. Eighteen times! Every few days, after shampooing, massage it in for eight seconds and finish with your usual conditioner. The difference is jaw-dropping.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in Beige, $50, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

The sting-free lip plumper: There’s always a certain level of trepidation when a brand reformulates one of its bestselling products. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? But I’m very happy to report that Dior’s recently revamped Lip Maximizer is somehow even more divine than the original. The cushiony gloss floods lips in sumptuous, non-stick moisture and serves up 24-hour hydration. In the new formula, however, 90 per cent of the ingredients are now of natural origin. The three-dimensional shine makes lips plump, juicy and just gorgeous as soon as you apply it. Clinical tests showed a 36 per cent increase in immediate volume along with a 48 per cent spike in smoothness. The expanded shades include brick red, flashy fuchsia and sheer nudes. They yield a “your lips but better” effect that’s sensual and elegant and totally natural-looking.

La Roche-Posay Pure Niacinamide 10 Serum, $65, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

The supremely gentle serum: I love anything that can even out my skin tone and make my complexion brighter and smoother. Cue the rows of retinol and AHA serums lining my bathroom cabinet. Lately, though, I’ve been following a derm’s advice to give my skin a break from anything potentially irritating. Still, I’m much too impatient to put my brightening mission on pause entirely, which is where this purple bottle comes in. It contains hyaluronic acid and a 10 per cent concentration of pure niacinamide, an increasingly popular antioxidant touted for curbing inflammation and hyperpigmentation, and hydroxyethylpiperazine ethane sulfonic acid, better known by the (unfortunate) acronym HEPES, to refine skin’s texture. The result is a gentle serum, safe even for those on the sensitive side, that was clinically proven to brighten skin in as little as one week and reduce dark spots in four.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $70, sephora.ca SHOP HERE