Beer baths, breathtaking architecture and the best live music — one of Europe’s most beautiful cities is also among its most affordable

A city of bridges and steeples, Prague is a truly golden place. Once a key city for empires (most notably, Habsburg and Holy Roman), it’s now the capital of the Czech Republic, a country less commonly, but more accurately, called Czechia. I’ve travelled to Prague nearly a dozen times, and I’m always fascinated by how a sense of history unfolds at every turn.

There’s plenty of cold beer, cool nightlife and much to do — all payable with Czech crowns rather than euros, making everything quite affordable. As a result, Prague draws hordes of travellers from across Europe, many arriving on budget airlines. Yes, certainly go to the Astronomical Clock at Old Town Square, a 15th-century marvel everyone should see, but then head to the spots below.

For a different vantage point: Cruise the Vltava

Prague is famous for its bridges, especially the 14th-century Charles Bridge, but few visitors actually get out on the water, which is a shame. The river (known as the Vltava in Czech, and the Moldau in German) is so beautiful that it inspired at least one famous Viennese waltz. Book a private cruise with a local operator like Prague Boats, and you’ll see the city’s heights from a whole new angle — the Prague Castle cresting a rise on one side, and the Gothic steeples of the Church of Our Lady Before Tyn on the other. And the captain will take you to mostly unseen corners of town. These include secret tunnels under the bridges, and a visit to Little Venice, with its canals.

For an invigorating soak: Spa Beerland

In the 16th century, Prague was a city of magic and alchemy, and Holy Roman emperor Rudolf II thought he had just the man to find the Fountain of Youth. He installed an astronomer named Tycho Brahe behind the Prague Castle in a building called the House of the Golden Pear. The secret, Brahe claimed: just take a beer bath. Now, that famous house is home to a new “beer spa chateaux,” tucked away on a quiet cobblestone street. On the lower level, you can slip into a soaker tub made from an oak beer barrel, while sipping the good stuff, delivered fresh and unpasteurized daily. If you have a little too much, stay the night in one of the spacious suites upstairs.

For hearty comfort food: U Parlamentu

Czech food may not be as acclaimed as Italian, French and other famous European cuisines, but it’s still very good. Think: hearty rather than haute, like big, steaming plates heaped with bread dumplings, gravy and something called “pork knuckle.” And U Parlamentu, one of the best places to get it, is also one of the oldest. Come to this classic, wood-panelled restaurant for goulash, sausage, schnitzel and rabbit, all served with ice-cold beer. Expect a lineup at peak mealtimes.

For upscale absinth: CottoCrudo

c can be dangerous, and a special Bohemian style has long been made in this part of the world: wormwood bitters with a (very) high alcohol content. (This type is usually spelled absinth, without the “e.”) It’s a specialty at several bars around Old Town Square, rowdy places where you might rub elbows with the boys from a bachelor party. But for an upscale version, visit CottoCrudo at the Four Seasons Hotel Prague, just next to the river. Their mixologist will perform the “fire ritual,” literally pouring a narrow stream of blue flame into your glass, before you down your drink.