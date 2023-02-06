First Drive - 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar

Through the few turns we did have, the Dakar felt as planted and communicative, as anything with “911” on its bootlid should feel. It sure doesn’t feel more “Macan” than “911”, and that’s crucial.

Off road, the feeling is almost eerie. You look down at the familiar gauge cluster and interior details and think “what’s the big deal?” but then you look at the road ahead – well, the path ahead, anyway, and the camels currently traversing it – and you’re like “oh – now I see” because what you’re looking at is a terrain no sports car should be on.

It gets eerier still as you start to push forward over loose gravel and softball-sized rocks and feel, well, almost nothing. The suspension and heavy tires are so well tuned that everything is swallowed up with gumption. You’re doing about 70 km/h on this stuff like it’s cotton candy. It’s uncanny – but just wait.

Then you hit the dunes. Like deep snow, the goal here not to stop because if you do, you will sink into that ultra-fine sand and have to be hauled out by one of the gamely Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUVs that were tagging along. You have to keep those tires spinning to stay atop the sand, which we had no problem doing. Make use of the paddles, keep it in gears 1-3 and mash the throttle, focusing on your steering inputs. There is little I’ve done in the world of performance car driving or off roading that can prepare you for the feeling of drifting a 911 through sand, the front wheels flinging the stuff across your windscreen as your counter-steer your way to the top.

The route chosen didn’t feature that many precipitous ledges to tumble off of, so we were able to contently push forth, pulling off bigger and bigger drift angles and using the mass slung out over the rear wheels to whip our tails from turn to turn. All done with nary a complaint from the chassis or steering; you can tell the Dakar was made for this.

As cool as this all is, though, it begs the question: why? How many are going to be bashing through sand dunes in their Dakar? Well, for starters you can swap “bashing through sand dunes” to “sliding through winter” and for many, that makes more sense.

Secondly – it doesn’t really matter. This is a “because they can” or a “because I can” type of vehicle, executed to perfection. People like to know they have something special, even if they never put it fully to use – how many Pagani Huayra owners are ever going to come close to its claimed 238 mph top speed? How many Dodge Demon owners are going to slap on the skinny tires and regularly go drag racing? Well, perhaps a few more than those that will test their Pagani’s V-max but that’s just it; they know they can, and that’s enough. The Dakar, with its liveries and high ride height and rear seat delete is an event, and that’s what matters.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.