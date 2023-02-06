Finally — a stunning red carpet! These 12 stars brought major wow factor to the 2023 Grammys (and you have to see Shania Twain’s look)

Music’s brightest lights brought their creative best to the red carpet last night at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
The show is the ultimate arena for musicians to express their artistic visions in the form of fashion. Who could forget Lady Gaga’s jaw-dropping 2011 entrance in a giant egg, or Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace gown in 2000? Last night’s celebration was full of memorable sartorial leaps, as stars from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift to Cardi B went all out with sculptural couture silhouettes, glittering embellishments and vibrant colours.
Here are our picks for the night’s best fashion looks.
Beyoncé in Gucci
Queen Bey may have arrived late to the show, but she broke the record for the most Grammy wins with a total of 32 awards. On the fashion front, Beyoncé dazzled in a metallic Gucci Gown with a long silver train. Safe to say, the “Renaissance” is just beginning.
Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli
Taking home the Grammy for best music video for “All Too Well,” Taylor Swift proved she can still make the whole place shimmer dressed in an elegant Roberto Cavalli two-piece complete with oversized Lorraine Schwartz earrings.
Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta
Cardi B brought the drama in a cobalt blue gown from Gaurav Gupta’s most recent couture collection, that defied gravity as it swooped over her head in a cascading wave.
Harry Styles in Egonlab
Harry Styles donned one of his signature jumpsuits — though not by his signature brand, Gucci — in a rainbow diamond-pattern look glimmering with Swarovski crystals by Parisian brand Egonlab.
Lizzo in Dolce & Gabbana
Lizzo made spring came early in flowery Dolce & Gabbana. The “Special” singer shed an outer cape adorned with orange blooms cape to reveal a show-stopping corset with diamond piping.
Doja Cat in Atelier Versace
Doja Cat is never one to shy away from daring fashion choices (recall her head-to-toe red-beaded look at the Schiaparelli couture show last month). Last night, she opted for a form-fitting black latex gown with matching gloves from Atelier Versace.
Shania Twain in Harris Reed
Let’s go, girls! The beloved Canadian singer made a fashion statement in a black and white polka-dotted Harris Reed suit. Bonus points for the neon red wig and a skyscraping hat in the same pattern.
Sam Smith in Valentino and Kim Petras in Victor Costa
The “Unholy” duo took home the award for best pop duo/group performance, making German pop star Petras the first transgender woman to win a Grammy. Strutting the red carpet together with a scarlet-clad entourage like a subversive bridal party, Smith wore regal Valentino robes while Petras opted for a Victor Costa mini dress complete with a veil.
Adele in Louis Vuitton
The vocal powerhouse skipped the red carpet but still got a chance to show off her magenta Louis Vuitton gown with a structured ruffled neckline as she accepted the award for best pop solo performance for “Easy on Me.”
Jennifer Lopez in Gucci
JLo’s flowing Gucci gown pulled out all the stops with a mixture of ruffles, high-shine jewels and, of course, a leg slit.
Brandi Carlile in Versace
The charismatic “Broken Horses” performer captivated fans with her Versace look, a bright pink shirt paired with a long black satin coat and pants glittering with dark rhinestones.
Steve Lacy in Saint Laurent
Steve Lacy paired a perfectly tailored black Saint Laurent suit with truly exceptional accessories: geometric sunglasses, a jewel-encrusted brooch and pointed-toe stiletto heels.
