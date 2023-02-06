Finally — a stunning red carpet! These 12 stars brought major wow factor to the 2023 Grammys (and you have to see Shania Twain’s look)

Harry Styles donned one of his signature jumpsuits — though not by his signature brand, Gucci — in a rainbow diamond-pattern look glimmering with Swarovski crystals by Parisian brand Egonlab.

Lizzo in Dolce & Gabbana

Lizzo made spring came early in flowery Dolce & Gabbana. The “Special” singer shed an outer cape adorned with orange blooms cape to reveal a show-stopping corset with diamond piping.

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Doja Cat is never one to shy away from daring fashion choices (recall her head-to-toe red-beaded look at the Schiaparelli couture show last month). Last night, she opted for a form-fitting black latex gown with matching gloves from Atelier Versace.

Shania Twain in Harris Reed

Let’s go, girls! The beloved Canadian singer made a fashion statement in a black and white polka-dotted Harris Reed suit. Bonus points for the neon red wig and a skyscraping hat in the same pattern.

Sam Smith in Valentino and Kim Petras in Victor Costa

The “Unholy” duo took home the award for best pop duo/group performance, making German pop star Petras the first transgender woman to win a Grammy. Strutting the red carpet together with a scarlet-clad entourage like a subversive bridal party, Smith wore regal Valentino robes while Petras opted for a Victor Costa mini dress complete with a veil.

Adele in Louis Vuitton

The vocal powerhouse skipped the red carpet but still got a chance to show off her magenta Louis Vuitton gown with a structured ruffled neckline as she accepted the award for best pop solo performance for “Easy on Me.”

Jennifer Lopez in Gucci

JLo’s flowing Gucci gown pulled out all the stops with a mixture of ruffles, high-shine jewels and, of course, a leg slit.

Brandi Carlile in Versace

The charismatic “Broken Horses” performer captivated fans with her Versace look, a bright pink shirt paired with a long black satin coat and pants glittering with dark rhinestones.

Steve Lacy in Saint Laurent

Steve Lacy paired a perfectly tailored black Saint Laurent suit with truly exceptional accessories: geometric sunglasses, a jewel-encrusted brooch and pointed-toe stiletto heels.