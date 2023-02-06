Review - 2023 Hyundai Palisade

The Palisade hits the nail square on the head in terms of value, but it would all be for nothing if it failed you behind the wheel. Thankfully, it remains just as good to drive as I remember it.

With seating for up to 7(8 if captain’s chairs aren’t equipped) occupants in all three row will find comfortable seats, conveniently positioned USB ports, and a whisper-quiet cabin. With all three rows in place there’s just over 500 litres of cargo capacity, slightly more than you get in the Highlander and enough for everyday use. Fold the third row down via buttons in the cargo area or through the infotainment system and the cargo volume rises to 1297 litres.

The engine remains hushed during normal operation and emits a pleasant growl when pushed hard. With 292 hp from a 3.8-litre V6 metered through an 8-speed automatic and out to all four wheels, the power isn’t bottomless but it’s enough for most driving situations a big family rig like this is bound to encounter.

On-road and off-road drive modes are both accessible by a nifty rotary dial. Sport mode is interesting as it automatically tightens the seat bolsters for the driver, which is a bit dramatic for a big three-row vehicle but it does give the Palisade a bit of personality and it’s enough to bring a smile to your face. Sport mode also shuffles more power to the rear axle, speeds up the gearchange, and firms up the steering wheel. It makes the Palisade a bit more responsive to inputs. Off-rode modes like mud, sand, and snow will also alter drive parameters and tweak the power distribution of the all-wheel drive system but with my time spent mostly in the city I didn’t get a chance to try them out.

The Palisade is satisfying and relaxing to drive. It does exactly what it says on the label and nothing more. It’s not trying to be sporty outside of the seats hugging you a bit tighter at speed and it’s not trying to be a luxury ‘ute, either although it does tend to blur that line. It’s not going to carve corners but a twisty road won’t scare it off and it doesn’t ride like a Bentley but it’s comfortable and isolated, and the suspension is just soft enough to soak up most road imperfections without feeling ponderous.

The Palisade doesn’t really commit any grave sins. I could talk about sub par materials and the like but this Hyundai exudes a sense of quality at this price range that needs to be experienced. I’m still not sure why Apple Carplay doesn’t connect wirelessly and because Hyundai got rid of the base level trim for a more simplified three-trim lineup the starting price of the 2023 Palisade is over $6000 higher. And while it’s reasonably efficient, the lack of a hybrid trim means that entries like the ever-popular Toyota Highlander have a leg up on efficiency.

What the Hyundai Palisade does best is giving you the impression that you’ve paid much more for it than you actually have, especially if you spring for this Ultimate Calligraphy trim. For a family that needs the space, the Palisade remains one of the segment’s best buys.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.