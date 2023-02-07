‘I feel 17 again!’ A writer takes a ski down memory lane and rediscovers more than her form

Riva Ridge snakes down the front side of Vail Mountain, alternating between screaming steeps, and flatter pitches that keep the quads from burning. On this winter day, I feel 17 again, carving wide turns while gravity works its magic. The pointy peaks of Colorado’s Gore Range draw me forward and down the resort’s longest run — 6.4 kilometres from summit to base.

I cut my teeth on Vail’s punishing mogul runs and in the powdery expanses of its legendary Back Bowls. Growing up, I felt free and capable on the snow under a bluebird sky. But I haven’t skied here for two decades — I moved to Canada, got married, had kids, and gave up bumps to save my knees and back.

Now I’m 51, and Vail — nine years my elder — is celebrating its diamond anniversary. I’m here to ski Vail 2.0 and see how we’ve both changed and grown over the years.

The resort, located two hours west of Denver, is marking the milestone with nostalgia, nodding to the sport’s early years. There’s an on-mountain ice bar reminiscent of the 1964 original, and skiers can visit the Legacy Hut, perched at 11,250 feet elevation, to get a mountain history lesson and to send an analog throwback (a postcard) from the town’s highest mailbox.

Vail was the brainchild of friends Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton. They trekked up the mountain in 1957, saw the wide-open backside, and set about finding investors to turn their ski dream into a reality.

“There was truly nothing here,” says Jennifer Mason, executive director of the Vail-based Colorado Snowsports Museum & Hall of Fame. “Aspen and Crested Butte were mining towns that became ski towns. There were lettuce farmers (in Vail Valley) and that was it.”

Vail opened in 1962 with one lodge, three lifts and $5 day passes. Six decades later, it’s one of North America’s largest and priciest resorts, with 5,300 skiable acres, multiple hotels and boutiques, and $275 (U.S.) same-day walk-up passes (though buying a seven-day Epic Pass before ski season can bring the daily rate down). A network of 32 chairlifts — including two new for this season — means lines are a relic, like skiing in jeans.

But the European-style village is still how I remember it. The heated cobblestone streets are snow-free, the iconic Clock Tower still dominates the main square, and the white and brown Tyrolean buildings hearken to the Alps rather than the Rockies.

From my room at the Lodge at Vail, the town’s original inn, it’s just steps to Gondola One, where I meet ski instructor Alex MacKellar. He moved to Vail in 1970 and has seen the town and mountain change dramatically.

Riding up the speedy lifts and during breaks on the slopes, we reminisce about the olden days. He remembers Vail as a close-knit community; I recall meeting ski buddies at the top of Chair 11 at 11 a.m. and sitting on the floor of the Far East Shelter (now Two Elk Lodge) to eat lunch on a busy powder day.