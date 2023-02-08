First Drive - 2023 Honda Accord Touring Hybrid

Dimensionally, the new Accord is the same height as its predecessor, but is slightly narrower, with a wheelbase that is one millimetre longer, with an overall length that has grown by 70 mm.

To these eyes, the Accord bears a strong resemblance to other new Hondas of late when viewed from the front, with its more upright grille, slim LED headlights and a longer hood. Its sleeker lines and sloping, fastback-style rear roofline give the car a more premium appearance. Lots of black trim, along with standard 19-inch alloy wheels on hybrid grades (17-inchers are standard on EX), also help to exude a more sophisticated aesthetic.

At the rear, horizontal LED taillights and a smaller, recessed Honda badge give the impression of a wide stance, even though this Accord is slightly narrower than the one it replaces. It doesn’t appear that way at all in person.

Inside, the Accord’s new dashboard and console layout echoes those of newer Hondas, with a bigger dashtop-mounted touchscreen infotainment display, a full digital instrument panel and more elegantly designed and finished touch points, such as those used for seating, door and console trims, and climate control switches.

Standouts here include a 12.3-inch infotainment display, which is Honda’s largest-ever touchscreen, and is standard on hybrid models (a 7-inch unit is standard on EX), a configurable 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a wireless smartphone charge pad, two USB-C ports up front, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired for EX). Honda Sensing, the company’s suite of active safety kit, is standard on all models.

The top Touring hybrid trim also receives Honda’s first use of Google built-in, which comes with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play, along with a slew of other apps and services. As is the case with other manufacturers that offer it, Google built-in can be used either with or without a user profile in the 2023 Accord.

Maybe I’ve driven too many Hondas over the past six months, but the new Accord reminds me a lot of its other recently remade stablemates, like the Civic and CR-V. They are all distinct, of course, but common themes of premium styling, greater refinement, new tech, and improved road manners unite them all.

For the Accord specifically, I was struck by its sleek, handsome styling that does appear to these eyes to be more sophisticated than its predecessor. As much as I appreciate its new exterior, I really like what I see in the cabin.

In addition to being spacious, the quality and variety of trim materials, along with leather seating that is quite comfortable and supportive, gives the ’23 Accord a more premium feel. Touch points look and feel great, and hard plastic is mostly out of the driver’s eyeline on lower door panels and footwells.

In terms of functionality, interfaces are clean and easy to use, with everything seemingly falling to hand in a logical way. I’m pleased to see the presence of a round volume knob and a console gear shifter, despite the space the latter occupies. It just works better.

I spent about three hours driving an early production Touring Hybrid tester on snowy local roads and highways in Richmond Hill and Aurora, and I marvel at the Accord’s smooth and quiet operation in all driving modes (eco, normal and sport). Acceleration is quite brisk but doesn’t get loud unless the accelerator is really matted.

I realize it has electric motors, but the new Accord Touring Hybrid is one of the quietest cars with an internal combustion engine that I have ever driven. It just rolls along quietly, scarcely audible unless the accelerator is firmly pressed. Honda’s chassis-stiffening, sound-deadening and anti-NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) efforts have been used to good effect. Despite being longer, the new Accord also feels light on its feet with responsive steering and a composed and secure ride that handles (most) road surfaces well.

As for nitpicks, I don’t have many, but I must note that my tester logged a combined fuel consumption number of 7.9 L / 100 km during my drive, which is much worse than the 5.3 figure Honda has published. My drive took place on a very cold day (-18C), however, which tends to hammer fuel efficiency, regardless of propulsion source.

It’s also worth mentioning the Accord is priced higher than some of its rivals and, with just three trims, there are fewer options. This strategy is defensible, however, given lower sedan sales volume and the high level of content the Accord offers.

In sum, the 2023 Accord is the best one yet. In an era when passenger cars are fighting a losing battle with SUVs in the marketplace, it stands firmly in the breach, holding the line.

EX – $37,000

Sport Hybrid – $41,000

Touring Hybrid – $44,500

The 2023 Honda Accord is on sale now.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.