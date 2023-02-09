I visited one of the world’s most romantic resorts. It did not disappoint.

It all started with a flight of fancy. In the late 1940s, pilot Abelardo “Rod” Rodriguez and his beloved, Hollywood actress Lucille Bremer, were flitting over the Baja California Sur when they saw the beautiful but bare coastline, an idyllic place to build. His hotelier ambitions sparked, Rodriguez, son of a former president of Mexico, went on to pioneer luxury tourism in Los Cabos.

Among his posh properties was the Palmilla, originally a 15-room mansion on a rugged 400-acre plot, gazing out at the Sea of Cortez from the Baja peninsula’s southernmost tip. Opened in 1956, it soon established itself as a destination for boldfaced names, attracting the likes of Lucille Ball, John Wayne and Dwight D. Eisenhower. Its exclusive middle-of-nowhereness was part of the appeal — road access didn’t yet exist, though you could always helicopter in.

Today, Los Cabos’ secret-hideaway era is ancient history; the region now spans two resort towns — the nightclubby Cabo San Lucas and the artsy, comparatively mellow San José del Cabo — and the 33-kilometre, hotel-dotted tourist corridor that links them. In November, the Los Cabos Tourism Board announced a historic spike in tourism arrivals, expecting to close 2022 with 3.3 million international visitors; the math works out to more than 20 per cent growth year over year.

Despite the boom time, the region’s grande dame remains the Palmilla, and this winter, I visited for a short but sweet stay to understand its enduring romance.

The space: It’s no longer a small sanctuary, but a sense of tradition lives on in the classic hacienda styling, terracotta tiling, and even the little white chapel (yes, you can get hitched here). There’s no hint of Cabo bustle, though the One&Only Palmilla (it was rebranded in 2004, following a $90-million revamp) now has 174 rooms and suites, all ideal perches to take in ocean sunsets.

On the grounds, shaded by some 3,000 palm trees, you’ll feel as if you’re wandering a tropical garden, without the wildness; it’s a landscape made not by nature, but sculpted by a troupe of discreet gardeners. It’s the first clue that no detail is left to chance, not even the scent: Sticks of smouldering copal incense have been planted amid the greenery to beguile the senses.

The always-gracious service lives up to its reputation, with every guest assigned a personal butler, on call (or text) for any request, big or trivial.

The dining: Jean-Georges Vongerichten grants his imprimatur to two restaurants onsite. Pop by the first, Seared, for steaks off the signature wood-fired grill; don’t miss the memorable corn soufflé with caramel popcorn for dessert. At the second, the Japanese spot Suviche, trust the chef’s-choice platters of dramatically presented sushi, sashimi and ceviche (with a little dry ice for theatrical effect).

For breakfast, time your arrival on the Breeze terrace with any luck, and you may spot a humpback whale, a regular spectacle in these parts. The last restaurant, Agua, is most romantic by night; request one of the oversized circular tables closest to the water, where you might see the moon seemingly rising from the sea.

Personalized experiences, including an expert-led sampling of Mexico’s best tequilas or lesser-known wines, are also on the resort’s menu.