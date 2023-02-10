I want to feel more confident and alluring in my date night outfits. Help me get dressed for Valentine’s Day!

A new standout piece can be an outfit-maker, but when you buy something for an occasion, it’s important to remember to keep wearability and versatility in mind. Before buying anything, make sure you can make at least three other outfits with the new piece and items you already have in your wardrobe.

Having followed these steps for many years, I’ve become very attuned to what pieces make me feel confident. As someone who focuses on highlighting their legs, for me, it’s all about skirts and a great heel. For some of my clients, it’s a bodycon dress to highlight their hourglass figure, whereas for others it might be a slouchy blazer, well-fitting denim or a pop of colour via an accessory. The fun is in figuring out what does it for you.

Shop the advice

Discovering the pieces you feel your best in takes time. Be patient with yourself and don't be afraid to try something new! To help you get started in your journey I’ve rounded up a few confidence-boosting, Valentine’s Day-ready looks.

Daring date night

J.Crew dress, $188, jcrew.com SHOP HERE

It’s all about fabric! A little bit of silk, a touch of velvet or lace or some sheer detailing can make any simple look feel sexy. A silky-textured slip dress in particular is so versatile: it can be worn on its own, as a skirt when layered underneath a sweater or cardigan or belted with a blazer.

Jennifer Behr bow, $128, shopbop.com SHOP HERE

Clip-on bows have emerged back onto the styling scene in a big way this season. We are seeing them not only worn dressed up with evening wear but also with denim, a tee and a blazer. Add them to a ponytail or updo or pin one to your sweater or coat as a brooch.

BaubleBar earrings, $48, baublebar.com SHOP HERE

A sparkly piece of jewelry can instantly take an outfit from simple to special. These subtly heart-shaped earrings sway with fun crystal fringe and draw the eye to your face.

Galentine’s glam

Zara boots, $149, zara.com SHOP HERE

Instead of bright red and pink, opt for a more subtle Valentine’s colour combo: burgundy and navy. This can be as easy as pairing dark denim and a navy top with a statement boot, and will work from day to night for any of your Galentine’s adventures.

Aritzia camisole, $58, aritzia.com SHOP HERE

Worried your bra and/or bra straps will show under a cowl-neck cami? We’re here to let you know that it’s OK. Go with a soft bra with a little bit of lace, this will actually add a feminine touch to the look.

DL1961 jeans, $245, holtrenfrew.com SHOP HERE

Straight-leg jeans in a deep, dark wash will feel right for almost any occasion, and tuck perfectly into a wow-factor knee-high boot.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Ask The Kit is the weekly column that will solve your style, grooming and etiquette dilemmas with our panel of experts. Once a month, personal shopper Julianne Costigan, The Kit’s stylist-at-large and author of the shopping resource The Digital Style Guide answers your fashion questions, giving you real solutions for building a functional, stylish wardrobe. How can I dress well at my new job? How do I establish my very own “uniform”? Send your Qs to ask@thekit.ca