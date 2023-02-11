‘If he loves the romantic getaway, more will follow. If not, well, the bulldog has won’: a high-stakes trip to the Loire Valley

To truly understand Chenonceau’s uniqueness, I take Nicolas over to the water’s edge, where we can see its famed arched gallery spanning the Cher River. “Magnifique!” Nicolas acknowledges approvingly. I notch another victory in my quest to win him over to travelling together, sans chien.

A series of women played key roles in the castle’s evolution, namely Renaissance-era rivals Catherine de’ Medici, King Henry II’s wife, and Diane de Poitiers, his official mistress. After Henry II gifted the castle to Diane, she added the ingenious bridge, but upon the King’s death in 1559, Catherine evicted Diane and claimed the castle as her own. The Queen had the gallery built atop the bridge in a bid to outshine her rival.

More royal tales unfold as we visit Chenonceau’s elaborate rooms, decked out in delicately painted ceilings, massive stone fireplaces and elegant canopy beds. Entering the gallery, I can imagine attending the opulent balls of eras past, accompanied by my own Prince Charming.

After roaming through the jardins à la française, we discover a hidden rose garden and play hide and seek in the labyrinth. We duck into the arched cellars to sample the castle’s wines and leave with a bottle of bubbly Crémant de Loire, for later.

Arriving in the hillside city of Blois, we reach the day’s final castle: our own, for the night at least. Located in a 17th-century residence of Gaston d’Orléans, the brother of King Louis XIII, is Fleur de Loire. Opened in June 2022, the five-star hotel is the passion project of renowned chef and Loire native Christophe Hay, who highlights local ingredients at his two-Michelin-starred restaurant here.

“I wanted to create a place where I could honour the terroir of the Loire in a sustainable, eco-responsible way,” Hay tells us in between his exquisite courses of sturgeon caviar, carp à la Chambord and raspberry soufflé.

The building may be ancient, but the design of Fleur de Loire’s 44 rooms and suites is modern and stylish. We end the day on our private terrace, with our Chenonceau Crémant and the twinkling lights of Blois.

In the morning, we follow the meandering Loire River west to reach the region’s most romantic castle. Sitting on an islet in the Indre River, whose waters reflect its turreted towers, Château d’Azay-le-Rideau seems straight out of a storybook. Inside, we feel almost at home in its regal yet cosy interiors, covered in red drapery, historic paintings and period furniture.

About three kilometres downstream is a hidden gem. Built in 1530, the Château de l’Islette was a lover’s retreat for sculptors Auguste Rodin and Camille Claudel in the 1890s. Just as the passionate artists might have done, we take to the garden to picnic on artisanal patés, spreads and cheese, available on-site.

After a small detour past the Château d’Ussé (the castle said to have inspired Charles Perrault’s “Sleeping Beauty”), our road trip reaches what I hope is a grand finale.

At our last stop, Château de Villandry, I guide Nicolas up the steep ramp and over to the terrace’s edge. “Wow!” he exclaims with delight upon seeing the awe-inspiring gardens lying below. A labour of love, after centuries of neglect, the gardens were painstakingly restored by their early 20th-century owners, Joachim Carvallo and Ann Coleman.

Beneath us are the formal Jardins d’Amour, featuring hedge boxes sculpted into hearts, daggers and other symbols of affection. As we explore the grounds, we observe a swan couple gliding through the mirror pool, and take a break under a flower-laden arbour.

I peer over at Nicolas, praying he isn’t “castled out.”

“The weekend was almost perfect. However, one thing is missing,” he starts, triggering a surge of panic in me.

“Come.” He takes my hand, leading me to the exit, where there’s a small green stand just beyond.

I laugh. This time it’s his turn to surprise me, with my favourite summer treat. Artisanal ice-cream cones in hand, we gaze up at the chateau and savour a happy ending to our fairy-tale weekend.

Accommodation was partially provided to Lily Heise by Fleur de Loire, which did not review or approve this article.