Fall for a heart-shaped bag this spring and inject whimsy into your wardrobe (without spending a lot)

Cheeky, sweet and memorable all at once, heart-shaped bags are a meet cute in accessory form. OK, the love heart motif might feel gimmicky, but this is actually a trend with staying power. In recent fashion seasons, the shape keeps coming back and we’re convinced it isn’t going away anytime soon.

From Alaïa’s structured 3-D heart bag that’s been spotted on style stars like Yoyo Cao and Sophia Roe, to Coperni’s oversized shoulder bag version, the lovable design is quite wearable — especially if you’re someone who likes a classic uniform and uses accessories to inject some quirk and joy. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you know you’ve got at least one perfect occasion to wear it.

Coach bag, $249

Upgrade your everyday crossbody to this high-quality heart-shaped one to inject a little moxie into your outfit. Opt for sleek black or go full V-Day with the cherry red.

Call It Spring bag, $40

If you’re someone who likes to keep your quirk on the downlow, this neutral-coloured heart-shaped bag is a low-commitment way to bring a little bit of style and flavour to your classic uniform.

Lambert bag, $133

Designed in Canada in collaboration with style influencer twins Cailli and Sam Beckerman, this bag can be worn two ways: as a crossbody with its removable chain or as a dainty top-handle.

Zara bag, $60

This bedazzled mini bag comes in shimmering black as well as fuchsia: Barbiecore may have calmed down, but when the new Barbie movie finally hits theatres this hue will be everywhere, so you might as well get ahead of it.