UP Express train service to Toronto Pearson Airport suspended, buses offered

TORONTO - Authorities with Pearson International Airport near Toronto say the link connecting the site with a major downtown rail hub is “experiencing service issues” and is not currently operating.

The airport issued a tweet announcing the temporary suspension of the UP Express, which connects Pearson with Toronto’s Union Station, adding shuttle buses are available at Terminal 1.

UP Express operator Metrolinx says in a statement that none of its trains along that line will run Saturday.

It did not say the reason for the shutdown or provide a timeline as to when the line will resume normal operations.