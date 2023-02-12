I overhauled my lingerie wardrobe and rediscovered a spark of my former self

Now for some bottoms. As a long-time advocate for supporting local brands, I always felt a twinge of guilt when I bought undies from a chain store. So when I needed to switch out some old day-to-day pairs for some simple basics that still had a slight soupcon of sexiness, I turned to Toronto-based Origami Customs, which recently launched a gender-euphoria-themed Valentine’s Day collection, including a 90s-tastic high-waisted thong crafted from the softest bamboo. As someone with a big butt and tum, I tend to go for ultra-high-waisted pairs with enough fabric to propel a small sailboat. I also have zero patience for any kind of hair removal, making the high-cut thong a rather hairy prospect. I was determined, however, to go outside my comfort zone for this wardrobe rebuild. So I ordered that sassy thong, and patted myself on the back for a job well done: I was supporting local and bucking hair-shaming societal norms. Plus, Origami is a trans-owned brand that specializes in customized, gender-affirming pieces for all genders. When it arrived, my big ol’ butt hung right out of it — and I loved it.

The sexy set

I was stoked to discover that the current lingerie trends dovetail with my personal eighties-influenced tastes: roughly 95 per cent of indie lingerie brands right now make underwear out of mesh. No longer relegated to sex shops, this eye-popping material is everywhere now. I turned to Montreal-based Mary Young for my mesh moment — her Valentine’s Day collection is all mesh, all the time, so I picked out a fuchsia triangle bra and matching thong. After a long week of work, I had to spend my Saturday cleaning out the basement. You know what makes cleaning out the basement more fun? Wearing sheer lingerie underneath your gross cleaning clothes! Every time I went to the bathroom (or snuck a peek down my own top while sorting out the DVD bin), it was thrilling to see my goods in all their mesh-clad glory. It helped me get in the right mindset for my next adventure: actually leaving the house.

Mary Young bra, $78, and thong, $54, maryyoung.com

The bodysuit

A major part of my fashion MO has always been wearing underwear as outerwear, whether it’s teddies as tops or bras as separates. Due to being old and tired all the time, I don’t go out as much as I used to, nor do I frequent any establishments where flashing my double-Ds would be somewhat appropriate. But I was fired up from all the lingerie mojo. I yearned for the drama of a full black lace catsuit from Montreal-based blush, but I begrudgingly decided take it down a notch or two. Time for more mesh. Vancouver-based HIRRS specializes in simple yet sexy mesh-forward basics. I chose the see-through bodysuit in black and decided to just … wear it out of the house to go to a friend’s birthday party at a dive bar. Now, I will admit that it was a lot, even for me. Yes, my date asked me to put my coat back on to say hi to her six-year-old, and yes, my boyfriend said it was a “bit much.” But I didn’t care. I felt free. And most of all? I felt like me again.

HIRRS bodysuit, $62, hirrs.ca

The comfy lace

You know what else comes with going out to a bar? A hangover! And in times like these, I need a little bit of comfort. LIVØM is an eco-friendly Montreal-based brand that makes cute, basic lace lingerie, all forgiving elastic and perfect for a hungover Sunday or lazy Monday. I slowly pulled on a purple lace racerback bra and high-waist panty and felt just the tiniest bit more ready to leave bed and tackle my to-do list. I realized that I could cross off at least one thing from that list: rebuilding my lingerie wardrobe. Completing the mission came with a revelation: I’ll never be that taut-knockered 20-something with drawers full of unhinged intimates again — but I can get the same zing from a few pieces of lovingly curated lingerie. All I needed was a little more mesh.

