I think my auto repair shop is gouging me. How can I find a trustworthy mechanic?

You’ve been hearing a funny noise in your car, so you go to the repair shop.

But you’ve got a nagging feeling the estimate you’ve gotten is higher than it should be.

This week’s In Your Corner attempts to answer the question: “I think my current auto repair shop is gouging me. How can I find one I can trust?”

George Iny, director of consumer advocacy group Automobile Protection Association, said there are a few basic steps you can take to reduce the chance you’re getting ripped off.

The first one is a bit counterintuitive: Ignore recommendations from your friends and family — unless they happen to be a car expert.

“A nonexpert who just uses a shop for a routine service might have a good name for you,” said Iny, “but they’re just as likely to be unreliable.”

If you don’t have a car expert in your family or circle of friends, you can find what Iny calls a near-expert. Someone in a local car owners’ association, for example.

“There are clubs, people who are car fans,” said Iny. “Sometimes they’re not reliable, but if they have an unusual make vehicle, they may have already had to have that experience of finding the right two or three shops in town.”

Taxi or car service drivers can sometimes be helpful but they’re far from a guarantee.

“They often want the cheapest repair. You’d think someone in their cab all day long might be good, but they might have different objectives,” Iny said.