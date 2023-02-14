Would you give up your gel manicure? The salon habit could be harmful to your health

There’s no question about it: the advent of gel manicures was a total game-changer. Two, even three weeks of pristine, chip-free polish, nails that could resist breakage and grow long and strong. Put it this way: regular polish could never.

But a few weeks ago, a study conducted by the University of California San Diego rained — hard — on the gel mani parade, raising concerns about its long-term safety. Researchers tested the effects of lamps used to cure the gel on in vitro skin cells (both of human and murine — i.e. mice — origin) and found the exposure could damage DNA and cause cell mutations.

“I’ve always been concerned about the frequent use of UVA lamps in polish dryers,” says Toronto dermatologist Dr. Julia Carroll. “We’ve known about the effects of UVA on skin leading to sun damage, aging and skin cancer, but this study goes further showing that these specific lamps lead to DNA damage, which can cause skin aging, sun damage and potentially skin cancer.”

Some scary stuff to be sure. So does that mean no one should ever get a gel manicure ever again? The expert breaks down everything you need to know.

What are the long-term risks of getting regular gel manis?

“The gel manicure itself is not dangerous,” says Carroll, it’s really only the use of UVA lamps. “They can cause increased pigmentation (i.e. dark spots), a breakdown of collagen, leading to hands that look crepey or wrinkly, and most importantly, they can increase your risk of skin cancer.”

Do all polish curing or drying lamps pose a potential risk?

The main cause for concern is UVA lamps, says Carroll, adding that LED lights, which are sometimes used in nail dryers, are a tad less worrisome. “They’re part of the visible light spectrum. However, even visible light, over time, can potentially damage skin.”

Are there ways to keep our hands protected during a gel mani?

Sunscreen can help mitigate the risk since it blocks UVA rays, notes the derm. For even more protection, she suggests opting for a tinted sunscreen containing iron oxide, which will also block visible light. “I recommend salons start using tinted sunscreens as part of the gel manicure process,” she says.