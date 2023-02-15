Review - 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD

So, what’s new with the 2023 Murano?
Well, there’s a new Nissan badge, which has been deployed throughout the Murano’s cabin and exterior. That’s it.
I’m not trying to be funny here – I scoured the press kit Nissan Canada issued for the mid-size Murano SUV and the badge is the only new item mentioned for 2023.
Now, to be fair, the current third gen Murano has been on the road since 2015, and once a car turns eight years-old, its lifecycle is almost done. Nissan has yet to confirm, but the introduction of an all-new Murano happening sometime this year feels like a safe bet.
At any rate, the Murano’s last major update, which brought new front and rear fascias, along with new seating and interior trim materials, was rolled out in 2019. Since then, it has received some content updates, such as the addition of more active safety features (emergency front braking with pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning and more), which are packaged together under Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 banner. This equipment is standard across the Murano range.
So, with its context established, let’s dive into the 2023 Murano.
Built on Nissan’s D platform, which also underpins the Altima and Maxima sedans, the Murano is a two-row, five-passenger crossover that slots between the Rogue and Pathfinder. All Muranos are powered by a 3.5-litre double overhead cam V6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft. of torque, which is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and standard all-wheel drive.
Five trims are available for the Canadian market: S, SV, SL, Midnight Edition and Platinum. Pricing ranges from $37,498 for the base S up to $48,098 for the range-topping Platinum.
For this review, Nissan Canada set me up with a Platinum tester finished in Super Black with a Mocha semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior.
No option boxes are checked for my test vehicle, but the Platinum grade comes with a lengthy list of standard equipment. Key features include 20-inch Dark Hyper Silver wheels, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear (outboard) seats, Bose Premium audio with 11 speakers and dual subwoofers, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a lot more.
To these eyes, the Murano has aged gracefully, especially on the outside. While Nissan’s design language has evolved since its arrival, the Murano’s sleek surfaces, which feature running creases, bulging haunches, and a multitude of shapes, looks as unconventional now as it did nearly a decade ago.
Simply put, most mainstream SUVs possess barely an ounce of the Murano’s elegance. Its updated V-motion grille, wedge-shaped LED daytime runners, 20-inch wheels, chrome window trim and door handles give the car a tasteful bejeweled look that makes it appear more premium than its Nissan badge would suggest.
The march of time is more visible in the Murano’s cabin, however, which lacks Nissan’s current design language and a few missing features. Prominent examples of the latter include Pro Pilot Assist, Nissan’s driver aid feature, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless mobile phone charge pad.
Beyond missing features, the Murano’s cabin, while quite comfortable and well-appointed, looks old, with its chunky steering wheel, spindly gear shift lever, and some cheap looking plastic trim panels. Its small 8-inch infotainment touchscreen looks especially dated with a graphical interface that appears grainy and low-res.
With that said, the Murano cabin is quite comfortable and user friendly. The semi-aniline leather seats look and feel great, and the 10-way power driver’s seat offers good support and articulation. The cabin is also replete with physical knobs, buttons and switches that are within easy reach and produce minimal distraction.
Given that, my wish for the cabin of the next Murano is not total overhaul, but modernization. Redesign the dash and centre console, replace the analogue instrument cluster and small infotainment display, and improve the underlying tech that powers everything, but keep the current design logic. And the physical buttons.
On the utility front, the Murano offers a good amount of passenger space and a maximum cargo rating of 1,841 litres (65 cubic feet) with the second-row seatbacks folded flat. Despite having standard all-wheel drive, the Murano is primarily a pavement vehicle, and its light max tow rating of 1,500 pounds (680 kg) is reflective of that reality.
Despite its utility shortcomings, the Murano is a pleasant vehicle to drive. Its 3.5-litre V6 offers good, if not neck-snapping performance, both off the line and at speed. Peak horsepower (260) arrives relatively late at 6,000 rpm, but its 240 lb-ft. of torque is more easily accessible at 4,400 rpm, which ensures merging and passing maneuvers can be accomplished with relative ease. While I’m generally not a fan of CVTs, the one Nissan has deployed in the Murano is largely free of the noisy, rubber-banding qualities I’ve experienced in other cars, including other Nissans.
In terms of ride quality and road manners, the Murano’s suspension tuning lands in the broad middle between soft and harsh, and it generally does a good job of absorbing all but the worst potholes and most broken and cracked road surfaces. As for general handling, the Murano feels secure and planted with steering that’s responsive and in line with others in its competitive set. The cabin also seems well-insulated with tire and wind noise kept to low volume.
Overall, the Nissan Murano has aged gracefully, and while it is a bit dated in terms of interior styling, technology, and available features, it still presents a solid value proposition for seeking a mid-size SUV with V6 power and a lot of standard content.
It will be interesting to see how Nissan reinvents this two-decade-old nameplate for a fourth generation because the current model has set a high bar.
This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.
