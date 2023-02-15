Review - 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD

No option boxes are checked for my test vehicle, but the Platinum grade comes with a lengthy list of standard equipment. Key features include 20-inch Dark Hyper Silver wheels, heated and cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear (outboard) seats, Bose Premium audio with 11 speakers and dual subwoofers, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a lot more.

To these eyes, the Murano has aged gracefully, especially on the outside. While Nissan’s design language has evolved since its arrival, the Murano’s sleek surfaces, which feature running creases, bulging haunches, and a multitude of shapes, looks as unconventional now as it did nearly a decade ago.

Simply put, most mainstream SUVs possess barely an ounce of the Murano’s elegance. Its updated V-motion grille, wedge-shaped LED daytime runners, 20-inch wheels, chrome window trim and door handles give the car a tasteful bejeweled look that makes it appear more premium than its Nissan badge would suggest.

The march of time is more visible in the Murano’s cabin, however, which lacks Nissan’s current design language and a few missing features. Prominent examples of the latter include Pro Pilot Assist, Nissan’s driver aid feature, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless mobile phone charge pad.

Beyond missing features, the Murano’s cabin, while quite comfortable and well-appointed, looks old, with its chunky steering wheel, spindly gear shift lever, and some cheap looking plastic trim panels. Its small 8-inch infotainment touchscreen looks especially dated with a graphical interface that appears grainy and low-res.

With that said, the Murano cabin is quite comfortable and user friendly. The semi-aniline leather seats look and feel great, and the 10-way power driver’s seat offers good support and articulation. The cabin is also replete with physical knobs, buttons and switches that are within easy reach and produce minimal distraction.

Given that, my wish for the cabin of the next Murano is not total overhaul, but modernization. Redesign the dash and centre console, replace the analogue instrument cluster and small infotainment display, and improve the underlying tech that powers everything, but keep the current design logic. And the physical buttons.

On the utility front, the Murano offers a good amount of passenger space and a maximum cargo rating of 1,841 litres (65 cubic feet) with the second-row seatbacks folded flat. Despite having standard all-wheel drive, the Murano is primarily a pavement vehicle, and its light max tow rating of 1,500 pounds (680 kg) is reflective of that reality.

Despite its utility shortcomings, the Murano is a pleasant vehicle to drive. Its 3.5-litre V6 offers good, if not neck-snapping performance, both off the line and at speed. Peak horsepower (260) arrives relatively late at 6,000 rpm, but its 240 lb-ft. of torque is more easily accessible at 4,400 rpm, which ensures merging and passing maneuvers can be accomplished with relative ease. While I’m generally not a fan of CVTs, the one Nissan has deployed in the Murano is largely free of the noisy, rubber-banding qualities I’ve experienced in other cars, including other Nissans.

In terms of ride quality and road manners, the Murano’s suspension tuning lands in the broad middle between soft and harsh, and it generally does a good job of absorbing all but the worst potholes and most broken and cracked road surfaces. As for general handling, the Murano feels secure and planted with steering that’s responsive and in line with others in its competitive set. The cabin also seems well-insulated with tire and wind noise kept to low volume.

Overall, the Nissan Murano has aged gracefully, and while it is a bit dated in terms of interior styling, technology, and available features, it still presents a solid value proposition for seeking a mid-size SUV with V6 power and a lot of standard content.

It will be interesting to see how Nissan reinvents this two-decade-old nameplate for a fourth generation because the current model has set a high bar.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.