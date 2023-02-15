The butterfly haircut will make you feel like a ’90s supermodel

Ask your stylist for all-over feathery layers. It’s also a good idea to bring photos, not just of what you love, but also of what you don’t. “I find this approach helps to fill in the blanks when clients don’t have the language to describe exactly what they want,” says Araujo. Also, keep in mind that haircuts are fully customizable. “A great stylist should work with you to create a version of this cut that’s perfectly tailored to your hair texture and lifestyle.”

What’s the best way to style a butterfly cut?

“If you have wavy or textured hair this is a great haircut for air-drying,” says Araujo, who suggests applying a good leave-in conditioner and oil to keep hair hydrated and ensure optimal air-drying results. If you’re blow drying your hair, a blowout brush (Araujo is a fan of the Hot Tools one) is a simple way to add body and get a salon-worthy finish. The much raved-about Dyson Airwrap, if you’re willing to invest in it, delivers terrific results too, says the pro. As always when using heated tools, a thermal protector is a must to fend off damage. Whichever way you choose to style it, this is a cut that’s sure to look cool and sexy. Just take it from Araujo, who just took the butterfly plunge herself. “I totally understand why it’s become all the rage — it really does make you feel like a bit of a rock star!”

Shop the advice: Araujo shares her styling must-haves for a butterfly cut

The leave-in conditioner

Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Conditioner, $28, amazon.ca SHOP NOW

Formulated for every hair type and texture, this multi-tasking mist is a nourishing leave-in treatment, a detangler and a heat protectant all in one. It’s packed with moisturizing oils (camelina, coconut and olive, to be exact) and leaves hair softer, smoother and glossier.

The blow-dry cream

R+Co Park Ave Blow Out Balm, $34, amazon.ca SHOP NOW

Meet the perfect prep step for a bouncy blowout. The vitamin-rich balm thickens and builds volume while improving strength and manageability, safeguarding against heat and providing light hold. No wonder it’s one of Araujo’s go-tos.

The blowout brush

Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Detachable One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer, $123, amazon.ca SHOP NOW

“I love my Hot Tools blow-dry brush,” says Araujo. “It makes it easy to achieve that fresh-from-the-salon blowout hair at home at a very affordable price.” The brush delivers even heat and a special ionic technology to maintain a neutral charge across hair’s surface to reduce static and frizz while revving up shine.

This article contains affiliate links, which means The Kit may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. All our journalism is independent and is in no way influenced by advertising. By clicking on an affiliate link, you accept that third-party cookies will be set. More information.

Katherine Lalancette is the beauty and lifestyle director of The Kit, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets