‘A big, showy name and a big, showy risk’ — will Louis Vuitton’s bold bet on Pharrell Williams pay off?

The announcement yesterday of Pharrell Williams as the creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear came as a surprise to the fashion world. Williams, 49, is a creative of wide reach who commands respect across many fields, but he is not a classically trained fashion designer.

Williams joins a short list of Black creatives to take over the top jobs in fashion. In addition to his predecessor at Vuitton, the late Virgil Abloh, there is British menswear tailoring legend Ozwald Boateng, who created the first Givenchy menswear line in 2003, and Olivier Rousteing, who has been head designer at Balmain since 2011.

But appointments to the helm of a legacy fashion brand such as Louis Vuitton, a crown jewel in the LVMH empire, are a big deal, and many were quick to note Williams’ lack of official credentials.

Following the death of Abloh in 2021, there was a flurry of speculation in the fashion world (a world prone to excessive speculation and exuberant flurries of all kinds) about his successor. A leading contender for the job (in the gossip chain, that is) was Grace Wales Bonner, a Black British menswear designer whose work had been championed by Meghan Markle when she wore the designer’s trench-style dress for photo call introducing baby Archie to the world. Prior to Abloh’s tenure in menswear, the Louis Vuitton role was held by Kim Jones (now at Dior menswear, and men’s and womenswear designer at Fendi) and American Marc Jacobs, who are both hands-on, trained fashion designers.

Williams did not go to fashion school, nor has he worked as a designer. Instead, he’s the ultimate creative multihyphenate. A cultural force since the ’90s with his band N.E.R.D — and on his own, with the 2013 monster hit “Happy” — he’s also one half (with Chad Hugo) of prolific songwriting and production duo the Neptunes. Williams has been a sculptor on the international art stage, he owns high-design hotels in Miami and the Bahamas, and, in 2020, he launched a beauty brand, Humanrace.

Williams’ fashion resumé dates back to the 2005, when he launched Billionaire Boys Club, a streetwear label. He did a menswear capsule collection for Chanel in 2019, and walked the runway for the brand. But yes, the Vuitton gig is a whole new level of responsibility — and weight on his shoulders — in the fashion realm.

Quibbling about the nature of a creative director’s qualifications may seem “inside baseball,” the colloquial term for when nerds on a certain subject get too nitty-gritty about things. But Abloh himself was trained as an architect, not a fashion designer. His own adventures in fashion began in 2008, when he took a $500/month internship at Fendi alongside Kanye West. Abloh launched his label Off-White in 2012, and was recruited for the menswear creative director’s job at Louis Vuitton in 2018.

The single major trend that the luxury fashion world has been pursuing is streetwear — a brilliant, if obvious, attempt to appeal to younger consumers. Older clients may generally have more money for designer gear, but the pieces that suit older people tend not to make headlines. Fashion thrives on the new, and there is nothing newer than something with the heartbeat of the street. Both Abloh, and now Williams, offer that cred. This is also something that Louis Vuitton, as a brand, has long understood. During Marc Jacobs’ stunning run between 1997 and 2014, he brought in buzzy artists as collaborators, including Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince and Stephen Sprouse, who was given free rein to spray-paint across those iconic monogrammed bags.

The Williams news also puts fresh focus on fashion and its struggles with inclusivity. It’s important that brands such as Louis Vuitton, owned by the massive luxury conglomerate LVMH (which also owns Dior, Givenchy, Fendi and Pucci, along with liquor brands Moet & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and Chateau D’Yquem) pursue diversity at every level, but especially at the top. But even more than getting more diverse seats at the top tables, what fashion needs is a pulse. Williams sits at the juncture of culture where music, art and fashion meet. In this sense, he is the ideal choice for a buzzy job at a label that his friend Abloh placed at the centre of the conversation.

Abloh, who was just 41 when he died, made a carpet out of an Ikea receipt, and presented a clear cover to the Yeezus album cover in 2013, announcing the death of the CD. For his label Off-White, he put Mona Lisa on a hoodie. At Vuitton, he made waves with his first collection when he introduced a holographic duffel bag, and went on to infuse the luxury line with African influences and pop culture hits. He played with volume and scale and pushed all kinds of buttons, hard, but it never felt show-offy or indulgent. It hit the notes the LVMH execs, and the buying public, want: relevant, newsworthy, covetable.