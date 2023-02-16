Want to camp in a national park this summer? Here’s what you need to know about Parks Canada’s new booking system

There will be a “waiting room” during the launch period

When the system first opens for bookings, there will be a virtual queue, as in the past few years. This will be in place to “ensure equitable access to the reservation service for everyone,” Parks Canada told the Star.

How the process will work: Starting a half-hour before reservations kick off, users already navigating (or just joining) the website will be directed to a “waiting page.” When reservations launch, people on this page will be randomly assigned a place in the virtual queue.

You can put up to five campsites, max, in your cart at one time

Parks Canada has said they’ve put several features in place to prevent bulk reservations by bots or people. One way they’re trying to level the playing field is by limiting the number of campgrounds you can book in a single session.

You’ll be able to put up to five campsites in your virtual cart, and then you must check out. You can still book multiple campsites on the same date, but in a change from the old system, the “primary camper” for each site must have a different name.

There’s still no penalty for a “no show”

One of the pain points not addressed by the new system is the seeming ubiquity of “no shows.” (If you scroll through the comments on Parks Canada’s Facebook announcement, you’ll see complaints about half-empty campgrounds that appeared sold out in the reservation system.) There is no penalty to disincentivize this behaviour — at least not yet.

Sign up for alerts on cancellations

Miss your desired date and campsite? While Parks Canada’s new booking system doesn’t have a built-in wait-list or cancellation notification feature, there are third-party websites that can let you know if and when something opens up.

On Campnab, for instance, you can enter your preferred dates and park location, and they’ll text you (for a fee) if there’s a cancellation; plans start at $10. You’ll still have to book your stay through the Parks Canada site, by the way — these alerts are more of a “heads up.”

Sarah Laing is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for The Kit and the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @sarahjanelaing