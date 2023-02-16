Let spring nail trends bring you a touch of joy on these grey winter days

Dainty French tips nail trend

The French mani has been making a comeback on the runways for a few seasons now, but it was most often seen on long oval or square-shaped nails. This time around, tips à la française made appearances on short natural nails, giving the look a softer, more casual feel. At Fendi’s Resort show, it was all about classic white tips, while at Brandon Maxwell, manicurist Jin Soon created a “dainty French manicure” by painting a thin band of pastel pink along models’ nails. But no need to be a pro to get the look. Just grab some old-school French mani stickers and you’ll be good to go.

Vibrant metallics nail trend

Silver wasn’t the only metallic on the menu this season. Warm weather brights got the glimmering treatment, too. On the runways, eye-popping shades of hot pink, electric blue and slime green were rendered in high-shine, holographic finishes. A joyful mani if we’ve ever seen one: fun and flashy and downright dopamine-inducing. Life’s short, try the sparkly polish.

Tawny rose nail trend

Every season brings its own spin on the classic “nude” mani. Sometimes it’s a creamy beige the colour of hazelnut gelato, others it’s a cool, grey-tinged taupe. This spring, the neutral getting top billing is a brownish pink — like dusty rose but a smidge tawnier. Picture a vintage silk lingerie set — that’s the shade; delicate and romantic with a hint of nostalgia. And of course, it goes with absolutely anything, making it a perfect everyday polish.

