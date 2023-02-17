First Look - 2024 Buick Encore GX

The significantly updated 2024 Buick Encore GX made its debut today at the Canadian International Auto Show, bringing forth several firsts for the brand including a new tri-shield logo, new front-end styling inspired by Buick’s Wildcat EV concept, and a 19-inch virtual cockpit display.

The Encore GX, which first arrived in North America in 2020, shares a basic platform and powertrains with the Chevrolet Trailblazer and is built in the same GM plant in South Korea. For 2024, the Encore GX will be offered in three grades, Preferred, Sport Touring (ST) and Avenir. The latter is a new trim.

Buick says the expansion of Avenir to Encore GX is due to strong demand for the trim on its other models. In 2022, Avenir accounted for about 27 percent of sales across Buick in the U.S., but its share was much greater in Canada, where it represented 45 and 49 percent of sales for its Enclave and Envision SUVs, respectively.

All Encore GX models are powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that produces 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft. of torque, which is paired with either a nine-speed automatic transmission (all-wheel drive) or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for front-wheel drive. Preferred trims are available in both front and all-wheel drive, while ST and Avenir are all-wheel drive only.

On the design front, the Encore GX features a new front fascia that is drawn from that of the Wildcat EV concept. Above a wide, expansive grille on forward-leaning nose sits Buick’s new tri-shield logo bracketed by winged LED headlights. Buick says this design language is a sign of things to come for the brand moving forward.

Elsewhere, the Encore GX receives new 18 and 19-inch wheel designs, along with a stretched Buick wordmark on the tailgate, along with new 3D-styled LED taillights. The latter are standard on ST and Avenir, while all grades receive LED headlights. ST models receive also receive high-gloss black front and rear bumpers, and a black roof package is available as an option.

On the inside, the ’24 Encore GX is the first model to receive the Buick Virtual Cockpit System, a 19-inch panel that houses two HD screens under one pane of glass. Separated by a bezel, the system is comprised of an 11-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a configurable eight-inch instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all models, and wireless smartphone charging is available.

Elsewhere in the cabin, the Encore GX features an abundance of soft-touch materials and stitch patterns in seating, steering wheel, centre console armrest and more. Avenir and ST logos are also stitched into their respective headrests. The ST cabin is further differentiated with the presence of a standard flat-bottom steering wheel.

Specific to the Avenir are clear lens LED taillights, unique 19-inch wheels, chrome front and rear bumper detailing and body-colour trim panels, along with a Whisper Beige and Jet Black interior colour scheme. The Avenir also comes with leather seating, 8-way power adjustable front seats with 2-way power lumbar, heated steering wheel, embroidered Avenir headrests and door sills and more.