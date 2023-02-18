I’ve dreamed of visiting a place like this. On a whirlwind trip, I embraced Japan’s beauty, from Zen temples to life-changing sashimi

The snow is deep and wet and white as we pull into Yamashiro Onsen, a traditional hot-springs resort town, one of four in the Kaga Onsen region of Japan. Checking into our modern Japanese inn, we’re told to change into the cotton kimonos and sandals placed in our rooms before heading down for a kaiseki, a multi-course meal linked to the country’s impeccable culinary history.
As I shuffle down the amber-lit hallway, my mood flits from pyjama party to transcendence. I’ve come to embrace all the beauty that Japan can muster, and to go offline and turn within. It’s already working.
The Japanese Alps cut a swath through the centre of the main island of Honshu like a snow-capped fish spine. On the train from Tokyo to Kaga, our guide Yuko Ehara tells us our hot-springs destination dates back to the 8th century.
As the story goes, the Kaga Onsen region was discovered by a monk who came upon a crow resting on a pond. “The crow had three legs and an injured wing,” Ehara explains, “and when the monk went to help the crow, he touched the water and realized it was warm.” In the ensuing days, years and centuries, both monks and injured warriors found healing hot springs within these mountains.
Kimono-clad with a samurai-sized hunger, I make my way down to the dining room of my ryokan, Rurikoh, for a keenly seasonal dinner. During the mid-1800s, the Maeda lords of the Kaga used their wealth to support the fine arts, as well as the best ingredients and cooking techniques in the country. Today, those traditions translate into a parade of gorgeous, glazed ceramics, mini braising pots and boxes, arriving in gentle waves.
One dish is filled with bites of tofu flavoured with salted plum, and a shaving of mountain potato meant to represent snow. There is sea bream in a bowl, brushed with miso and egg yolk, and sashimi so fresh, I feel like I’m trying sashimi for the first time. Then comes delicate queen crab and rice, local fugu (I survived), Wagyu beef dipped in a dashi broth bubbling over a teensy wood fire, all of it a feast for the senses and spirit.
At the onsen, post-kaiseki, I make my way to the 40-degree thermal pools, located inside and out. I relax in the evening air, with the steam billowing all around as fat snowflakes fall from the sky.
In the morning, our itinerary takes us even deeper into the mountains, near Fukui.
I’ve dreamed of visiting a place like this. Just like this. And now I’m here, surrounded by storybook cedars weighed down by a metre of fresh snow. There’s a river winding under historic footbridges, and a giant Zen temple before me.
Daihonzan Eiheiji was built nearly 800 years ago and is one of the largest Zen temples in Japan. There are three sects of Zen in Japanese Buddhism — Soto Zen, Rinzai and Obaku — and this place is one of Soto Zen’s two head temples.
I’m here for a Zazen experience, where visitors tour the expansive wooden temple (currently home to over 100 monks), and then settle cross-legged upon a navy cushion in a tatami room for a monk-led meditation: Breathe in and out through the nose, with arms on thighs and hands cupped with thumbs forming an egg shape. Then stare at the wall in front of you and think of nothing for about 20 minutes.
Should the mind wander, simply put your hands together and bow, a signal for the monk to slap your back with a wooden stick to snap you back. (It works.)
With just a week in Japan, this whirlwind trip is taking us to a different city every day, yet I’m still able to find moments of Zen, from the perfect chilled soba noodles at Amida Soba Fukunoi to the Ise Jingu Shrine in a forest. Then there’s strolling Oharai Machi and Okage Yokocho, a historic dining street where I enjoy the most unctuous Matsusaka beef over rice — the best beef in Japan, and the best bento box of my life.
The mythical city of Nara is our next stop, famous for its free-roaming deer and gigantic wooden Todaiji Temple, built by an emperor in the 8th century for the purpose of educating young monks. It worked: Buddhism spread from here.
At the time, the deer population that lived on the mountain came down to the temple grounds and were designated divine messengers of the shrine. Today, the herd is 1,000 strong — and so gentle you can buy special deer crackers to feed them, from vendors all around Nara Park. (I was gently attacked.)
In Kyoto, after visiting the Golden Pavilion (Kinkakuji), a gold-leafed UNESCO World Heritage site, I couldn’t imagine seeing anything more beautiful or more representative of Japan. Until we meet Tomitae and Hidechiyo, our geiko and maiko hosts for an evening, at Umemura restaurant.
If like me, you’ve been watching culinary-themed Japanese Netflix shows, you’ll know that a geiko is a geisha in Kyoto, and a maiko is a geiko-in-training. Tomitae and Hidechiyo thrill us with their traditional makeup (those brows), silk kimonos and charming personalities as we play games, drink and eat. Then they regale us with music, song and dance. The geiko are recognized by the Japanese government as an “intangible cultural asset,” and Tomitae says she’s wanted to be one since she was 13.
On our final day in Japan, near Katsuura, we take the path that thousands have taken for a thousand years before us. The Kumano Kodo route is a set of 267 weathered stone steps lined with old-growth cedars, some of them 800 years old.
The climb is steep and stunning, and at the top we’re rewarded with a torii gate, Nachi Taisha Shrine, Seigantoji Temple and Nachi Falls. Most of the structures are done up in akani red, a vibrant hue that protects against weathering owing to the cinnabar mercury in it — but is also said to protect against evil. I buy a gomagi stick (purification wood) at the temple, make a wish and burn it in a fire pot along with the others.
As the flames dance and the smoke curls, I think about all that is and all that could be, and I realize my wish has already come true.
Amy Rosen travelled as a guest of the Japan National Tourism Organization, which did not review or approve this article.
