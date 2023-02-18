I’ve dreamed of visiting a place like this. On a whirlwind trip, I embraced Japan’s beauty, from Zen temples to life-changing sashimi

I’m here for a Zazen experience, where visitors tour the expansive wooden temple (currently home to over 100 monks), and then settle cross-legged upon a navy cushion in a tatami room for a monk-led meditation: Breathe in and out through the nose, with arms on thighs and hands cupped with thumbs forming an egg shape. Then stare at the wall in front of you and think of nothing for about 20 minutes.

Should the mind wander, simply put your hands together and bow, a signal for the monk to slap your back with a wooden stick to snap you back. (It works.)

With just a week in Japan, this whirlwind trip is taking us to a different city every day, yet I’m still able to find moments of Zen, from the perfect chilled soba noodles at Amida Soba Fukunoi to the Ise Jingu Shrine in a forest. Then there’s strolling Oharai Machi and Okage Yokocho, a historic dining street where I enjoy the most unctuous Matsusaka beef over rice — the best beef in Japan, and the best bento box of my life.

The mythical city of Nara is our next stop, famous for its free-roaming deer and gigantic wooden Todaiji Temple, built by an emperor in the 8th century for the purpose of educating young monks. It worked: Buddhism spread from here.

At the time, the deer population that lived on the mountain came down to the temple grounds and were designated divine messengers of the shrine. Today, the herd is 1,000 strong — and so gentle you can buy special deer crackers to feed them, from vendors all around Nara Park. (I was gently attacked.)

In Kyoto, after visiting the Golden Pavilion (Kinkakuji), a gold-leafed UNESCO World Heritage site, I couldn’t imagine seeing anything more beautiful or more representative of Japan. Until we meet Tomitae and Hidechiyo, our geiko and maiko hosts for an evening, at Umemura restaurant.

If like me, you’ve been watching culinary-themed Japanese Netflix shows, you’ll know that a geiko is a geisha in Kyoto, and a maiko is a geiko-in-training. Tomitae and Hidechiyo thrill us with their traditional makeup (those brows), silk kimonos and charming personalities as we play games, drink and eat. Then they regale us with music, song and dance. The geiko are recognized by the Japanese government as an “intangible cultural asset,” and Tomitae says she’s wanted to be one since she was 13.

On our final day in Japan, near Katsuura, we take the path that thousands have taken for a thousand years before us. The Kumano Kodo route is a set of 267 weathered stone steps lined with old-growth cedars, some of them 800 years old.

The climb is steep and stunning, and at the top we’re rewarded with a torii gate, Nachi Taisha Shrine, Seigantoji Temple and Nachi Falls. Most of the structures are done up in akani red, a vibrant hue that protects against weathering owing to the cinnabar mercury in it — but is also said to protect against evil. I buy a gomagi stick (purification wood) at the temple, make a wish and burn it in a fire pot along with the others.

As the flames dance and the smoke curls, I think about all that is and all that could be, and I realize my wish has already come true.

Amy Rosen travelled as a guest of the Japan National Tourism Organization, which did not review or approve this article.