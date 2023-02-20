Frankie earns $53,000 but has a mountain of credit card debt. Can he ever climb out of this hole?

Frankie knows he is seriously in debt and is worried about the long-term impact on his credit rating. However, he does not know exactly how much he owes on his credit cards. He thinks it is over $15,000 and he also has student debt.

Sometimes, ignorance is bliss, but debt cannot go away on its own. Credit card interest also has a way of creeping up on you — way up, in fact. A credit card debt at 18% interest can double in just 4 years.

Frankie’s two weeks of tracking expenses offers a glimpse into his spending. There are a lot of transactions every day and a lot of them are discretionary expenses. He eats out every morning, grabs takeout often, spends a lot on ride sharing, and might drop $250 in a single night at the club on the weekend.

He spends a lot of money on convenience — but that can add up. And if he does not get on the right track, he could spend years trying to pay down his debt in the future. Short of getting a part-time job, Frankie should be looking at ways to cut his costs. Breakfast might only cost him $15, but if it’s $12 more than he would spend on breakfast at home, that is hundreds of dollars a month that could go to debt repayment. And bottle service at the club might be fun, but it’s also living beyond his means.

Frankie should figure out exactly how much he owes on his debts and the interest rates with those debts. The first place to start is his highest rate debt and focus on paying that down first. He may be able to get a debt consolidation loan to lower the rate on high-rate credit card debt. But he is going to have to set a budget and stick to it to make sure some of his income is going to debt repayment every month.

If he keeps spending more than he is making, it will not be his credit rating that prevents him from getting a car — it will be the lack of cash in the bank or room on his credit cards to even support the monthly payments. Frankie is young and has lots of time to get on track. The earlier the better.

Results: He spent less. Spending in week one: $935.38. Spending in week two: $789.98.

Take aways: Frankie says the exercise and the advice from Heath were a “wake-up call,” and that he will try to be more mindful and disciplined with his spending moving forward.

“In all honesty, I never calculate or keep track of what I spend, so it was a shock pulling my finances together for this,” Frankie says. “It’s tough being young and never having financial guidance before — my parents and grandparents were not great spenders either — and it was really about learning the hard way once I lived on my own.”

But Frankie says “it’s never too late” and that he’s looking forward to cutting back spending so he can reach his financial goals and saving for his future.

